There are numerous expectations in any faculty role, many of which are learned on the job. In my case, I was terrified when I became an undergraduate advisor. I imagined that I needed to wear many hats—that of program advisor and course confirmer, as well as a counselor of sorts, a professional role model, and resource expert. Prior to initiation, I had seen other faculty use advising simply to prepare students on course preparation for the next semester, but I knew I wanted to be more holistic in my approach, especially given an ever-expanding diversity of students in academia. I understood that advising was an opportunity to make a difference in a student’s college experience. I would go as far to say that I believe that good advising may even help some students persist and remain in their programs.