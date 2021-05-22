Stage 14 Cittadella and Monte Zoncolan today, live online

Live coverage starts at 1.30pm (BST) Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage four at the Giro d'Italia, the 177-kilometre run from Modena to Cattolica. Following yesterday's brutal stage in the Apennines that saw yet another surprise winner when breakaway rider Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) landed his first victory on European soil, today's panflat course should offer the riders some welcome respite. A day of riding in the rain across a series of tough climbs will affect some riders more than others, but with the forecast looking fairly bleak as it often can be in May the coping with the conditions can be as key to winning the Giro d'Italia as arriving in Italy in top form.