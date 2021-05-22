Stage 14 Cittadella and Monte Zoncolan today, live online

Putting together a live performance of any scale is a complex process with many moving parts, from securing and preparing the venue, performers, set, and dressings to attracting an audience and managing ticket sales. Until recently, the ticketing process for these events has either been through digital solutions or arduous manual approaches. The co-founders of BookTix, Tim DiVito and Jason Goldstein, shattered this paradigm a decade ago with the launch of their innovative live event ticketing system BookTix, built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Seeing a need from their customer base, BookTix recently extended its platform to support event live streams with the debut of BookTix Live. A powerful yet simple, efficient, and affordable live event streaming solution, it has enabled community and school theater productions to continue as the global pandemic shuttered venues indefinitely.