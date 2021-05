Some weeks are slow. We can take an hour in the morning to lovingly cook up breakfast tacos with those Hatch chiles we splurged on at Whole Foods. Other weeks are so busy that we barely have time to put on both socks. And that’s what we’re in store for this week. Gemini season kicks off on the 20th, and things are buzzing like they haven’t in a long time. There’s just so much to do. Post-vaccine hair appointments, birthday party invitations and the looming worry that life was easier under quarantine. Geminis (from Bob Dylan to Kanye West to Natalie Portman) are known for being shapeshifters. To get through this week (and the coming chaos of eclipse season that defines the rest of May into June), it’s wise to channel some of that Gemini adaptability. Change is good.