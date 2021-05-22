UK aid flown to India to help with Covid-19 crisis

New Delhi alternative music station Boxout.fm has organised a weekend of music to help India's Covid-19 relief effort. A wide range of artists from the global music community will appear on the station over the weekend of May 15th and 16th, including Eomac, Juba, Photonz, Zed Bias, Coldcut, HAAi, DJ Vadim, Mungo's Hi Fi, Nala Brown and Future Female Sounds. Boxout.fm hopes to raise $6,810 by Wednesday, May 19th. All proceeds will go to GiveIndia, a non-profit organisation working to help Covid-19 patients, their families and frontline workers during India's current crisis. Launched in 2017, Boxout.fm broadcasts live from New Delhi 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Its aim is to give listeners a "peek into India’s rich cultural heritage and its growing, global outlook," through the radio, events and a label. Donate to the fundraiser here.