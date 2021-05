Another Premier League season has gone by, and it has been nothing short of a thrilling season overall. We have seen teams destined to be relegated to rise up the table, and some great teams of the league fall of grace. It was a very unusual Premier league season, which started in mid-September for the first time, and even the transfer window ended in the first week of October. But just like any other season, it was filled with goals, assists, saves, the drama, just like a regular season. Let’s get right into reviewing the 2020/21 Premier League season.