Biomutant Showcases Its World, Story, and Influences in Explanation Trailer

By Trent Argirov
rpgfan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperiment 101 and THQ Nordic released a new trailer for their upcoming action-RPG Biomutant, showcasing its different types of gameplay, its story and choices therein, RPG elements, and more. Check out the trailer below!. Narrated by Stefan Ljungqvist, Art & Creative Director at Experiment 101, the trailer above showcases the...

www.rpgfan.com
