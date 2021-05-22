newsbreak-logo
Everest Summit Push: Camp 4

By Angela Benavides
explorersweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarring the unexpected, there won’t be any Everest summits today. The front-running Madison Mountaineering team had a tough day reaching Camp 4 in fresh snow and high winds. They are now resting and preparing to set off tonight. The South Col remained windy yesterday, but conditions may shortly improve enough to allow a summit attempt.

#Summits#Everest#Madison Mountaineering#Covid#Camp#Altitude#Deep Snow#Fresh Snow#Trail#South Col#Tonight#Time#Today#Crowding#Symptoms
