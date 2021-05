We all knew that Microsoft and Bethesda were going to have a presence at E3 this year. But now we know what day, when, and for how long. The Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase will go live at 1 PM ET on June 13, bringing you 90 minutes of announcements and trailers. And it will also very likely bring us that unnamed voice yelling “WORLD PREMIERE” every five minutes — just in case you start nodding off during the event. You have to pay attention to those premieres if you want to stay in the game.