newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Lawsuit Against Gilead Sciences Claims Misconduct with HIV Medication

By Ben Whitley
legalexaminer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple lawsuits have been filed against the pharmaceutical producer Gilead Sciences, alleging that the company did not inform consumers of potential risks or side effects of their HIV medication, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF). The nationwide lawsuits also claim that the company did not advise consumers that there was a safer alternative to TDF available, known as tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF).

raleigh.legalexaminer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv#Hiv Drugs#Drug Treatment#Viread#Atripla#Stribild#Odefsey#Gilead Being Sued#Tdf Drugs Tdf#Taf Based Hiv Treatment#Tdf Based Hiv Treatment#Truvada#Taf Based Drugs#Chronic Kidney Disease#Tdf Medications#Multiple Lawsuits#Osteoporosis#Potential Risks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Sotrovimab (VIR-7831), An Investigational Antibody Utilizing Xencor's Xtend™ Technology, Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization For The Treatment Of COVID-19

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an XmAb ®-engineered antibody developed by Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Vir) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). Sotrovimab has not been approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an EUA, to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Xencor has provided Vir non-exclusive licenses to XmAb Fc technologies, including Xtend™, designed to enhance the half-life of novel antibodies being investigated as potential treatments for patients with COVID-19.
Industryonclive.com

FDA Accepts BLA for Ublituximab/Umbralisib in CLL and SLL

The FDA has accepted a biologics license application for ublituximab in combination with umbralisib in the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic leukemia. The FDA has accepted a biologics license application (BLA) for ublituximab in combination with umbralisib (Ukoniq) in the treatment of patients with...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves Janssen’s Rybrevant for NSCLC treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the accelerated approval to Janssen Pharmaceutical of Johnson and Johnson’s (J&J) Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Rybrevant is indicated for NSCLC patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion...
Industrynbcboston.com

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Vaccines: Efficacy and Potential for Booster Shots

As vaccinations continue across the U.S. with children as young as 12 now eligible, how effective is each vaccine and when could booster shots be needed at some point?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available each offer protection. Here's a breakdown:. How Long Does the Pfizer Vaccine...
IndustryPosted by
SlashGear

FDA warns coffee recalled after analysis finds risky pharmaceutical drugs

A coffee product marketed as offering alleged weight loss and anxiety relief benefits has been recalled after testing positive for two pharmaceutical drugs, including one that was withdrawn from the market by the FDA years ago due to its various health risks. The Food and Drug Administration notes that the presence of these two chemicals makes it an unapproved drug.
Public HealthU.S. Food and Drug Administration

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This includes, for example, individuals who are 65 years of age and older or individuals who have certain medical conditions.
Public HealthNASDAQ

Pfizer (PFE) Tests COVID-19 Booster & Pneumococcal Vaccine Combo

Pfizer PFE announced the initiation of a study to investigate co-administration of its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate, following a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults 60 years and older. 20vPnC is under review in the United States with the FDA’s decision expected next month. Meanwhile, Pfizer...
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacious in Pediatric Population

The company plans to file for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for the 12-17 year old population in early June. Moderna announced today its the phase 2/3 study of its mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine in the pediatric population aged 12-17 reached its immunogenicity endpoint. This news comes from their TeenCOVE...
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

Gilead Sciences Continues to Lead Anti-viral Drugs Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Highly infectious diseases such as avian flu, swine flu, and most recently COVID-19, pose an existential threat to human health and safety worldwide. Communicable viral infections account for a substantial portion of healthcare costs. Humanity has managed to successfully eliminate only smallpox and rinderpest (a disease afflicting cattle) so far. World Health Organization (WHO) data states that parasitic diseases trail cardiovascular ailment in terms of mortality rates. The highly complex and everchanging nature of viruses ensures that the anti-viral drugs market should boom in the forecast period from 2020 – 2025.