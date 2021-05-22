aespa members confirm that SM casting scouts approach people like 'total scammers'

Now that you've seen aespa take things to the "Next Level" with their electrifying comeback single, it's time to dive deeper into the lore of the expanded SM Culture Universe. SM Entertainment has a history of creating intricate concepts. EXO are a group of superpowered beings from another planet; the members of NCT are connected through a series of dreamscapes; and SuperM, affectionately dubbed the "Avengers of K-pop," travel through a dangerous matrix on a quest to destroy its simulated reality. And yet all of these stories converge into the SMCU, a shared world based around the company’s artists and concepts. It's an ambitious, grandiose vision — one that ultimately hinges on aespa.