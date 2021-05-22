newsbreak-logo
aespa members confirm that SM casting scouts approach people like 'total scammers'

The girls of aespa looked themselves up on the internet in the latest installment of 1theK's 'IDDP'!. On this day, aespa read through the group's very own 'Namu Wiki' description page, including each member's individual profiles. Here, the 'Namu Wiki' page pointed out that all the aespa members except Giselle became an SM Entertainment trainee after being cast by a casting scout. In the past, Karina, Winter, and Ningning have all shared stories about how at first, they thought that the casting offer by SME was a scam!

Technologyallkpop.com

aespa re-emphasizes that they are an 8-member girl group

Aespa re-emphasized that their virtual members were part of the group. The girls had a press conference for their 'Next Level' release coming up later today. The girls talked about their universe, saying, "We're happy about our universe because it gave us our own unique color and style. We're looking forward to our future promotions." Karina said, "We learned a lot about the aespa universe. We had to understand the universe to promote it, so we learned it like it was a lesson. We completely understand it."
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

Rising K-Pop Group aespa’s Concept Ties in Digital Culture, the SM Universe, and More

Now that you've seen aespa take things to the "Next Level" with their electrifying comeback single, it's time to dive deeper into the lore of the expanded SM Culture Universe. SM Entertainment has a history of creating intricate concepts. EXO are a group of superpowered beings from another planet; the members of NCT are connected through a series of dreamscapes; and SuperM, affectionately dubbed the "Avengers of K-pop," travel through a dangerous matrix on a quest to destroy its simulated reality. And yet all of these stories converge into the SMCU, a shared world based around the company’s artists and concepts. It's an ambitious, grandiose vision — one that ultimately hinges on aespa.
Musicallkpop.com

Upcoming rookie boy group Just B reveals the third member Jeon Doyum

With the months of summer soon coming, Kakao M's sub-label Blue Dot Entertainment announced that the new rookie boy group Just B will be making their debut soon this summer. The members have already been revealed through the official Youtube channel for the new boy group but starting May 25 KST, the agency has been releasing profile photos of the members in order to officially confirm who will be part of the group.
Entertainmentkpopstarz.com

aespa's 'Next Level' Debuts on Three Billboard Charts This Week

Rookie group aespa has attained new heights on the Billboard charts with their new single "Next Level"!. On May 17, SM Entertainment's new girl group, aespa, made their first comeback with a new single, titled "Next Level," together with the music video. aespa's "Next Level" is a remake of the...
CelebritiesSoompi

aespa Confirmed To Appear On “Ask Us Anything” For 1st Time

It’s official: aespa will be making their first-ever appearance on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything”!. On May 20, JTBC confirmed that the girl group would be filming a guest appearance for the popular variety show. “aespa will be participating in today’s ‘Ask Us Anything’ shoot,” stated a representative of the network....
Musickpopstarz.com

aespa Shows They're the Future of K-Pop with 'Next Level'

SM Entertainment's latest girl group, aespa, has dropped their highly-anticipated single "Next Level" and showing how they usher in the next generation of K-pop music. "Next Level" is a remake of the A$ton Wyld track of the same title, originally appearing in the official soundtrack for the 2019 action film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw."
Musickpopstarz.com

50 Million Views in 3 Days: aespa Breaks Their Own Records

Surpassing their own limits, SM Entertainment girl group aespa sets a new record for crossing 50 million views with their latest single, "Next Level." Released last May 17, the "Next Level" music video on YouTube managed to exceed 50 million views in just three days, 10 hours, and 20 minutes since it debuted. It shattered aespa's previous personal record for the highest number of views in the same time period for their debut "Black Mamba."
Relationship Advicecreativeloafing.com

Now Casting Real People

Now Casting Real Live People having Relationship Issues. I am looking for people that need some outside help with their relationship. Are your unresolved issues ruining your relationship? Are you on the verge of Divorce and need advice? Judge Faith can help!. Call us at 404.984.5391 o You may receive...
TV & Videosallkpop.com

KBS2's 'At A Distance, Spring Is Green' starring Park Ji Hoon x Kang Min Ah reveals romantic main poster

KBS2's upcoming new youth romance drama 'At A Distance, Spring Is Green' has released a heart-fluttering new poster, featuring the story's main cast and crew. Premiering next month starting on June 14 at 9:30 PM KST, 'At A Distance, Spring Is Green' tells the stories of university students, each struggling with their own problems and dilemmas. The series will be led by Park Ji Hoon and Kang Min Ah, alongside Bae In Hyuk, CLC's Eunbin, Woo Davi, Choi Jung Woo, etc.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

The Halston Cast Look So Much Like The Real People In The Designer’s Orbit

Mild spoilers are ahead. The new Netflix limited series Halston has already come under fire from the late designer's estate: the Halston Archives and Family claim it is “an inaccurate, fictionalized account." However, the cast of Halston did try to capture their real-life counterparts as best they could within the storyline, based on journalist Steven Gaines' Halston biography, Simply Halston: The Untold Story. So while you may want to watch with a healthy dose of skepticism about what’s real and what’s been embellished for the small screen, it’s hard to deny that McGregor and his co-stars completely threw themselves into their roles.
Entertainmentkpopstarz.com

TWICE to Hold Online Fan Meeting for Filipino ONCEs

PH ONCEs, are you ready? TWICE will be holding an online virtual fan meeting to meet their Filipino fans! Keep on reading for all the details!. TWICE to Hold Online Fan Meeting for Filipino ONCEs. On Monday, May 24, Philippine-based fashion brand BENCH announced that they would be hosting a...
Chicago, ILInverse

Did Handmaid's Tale just kill an original cast member?

The Handmaid’s Tale has pulled no punches this season. Between the brutal torture of June, the shock reveal that Serena Joy is pregnant, and the slaughter of four handmaids thanks to an ill-timed train, Season 4 seems to be all about reaching new brutal lows. Episode 5, called “Chicago,” was...