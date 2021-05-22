aespa members confirm that SM casting scouts approach people like 'total scammers'
The girls of aespa looked themselves up on the internet in the latest installment of 1theK's 'IDDP'!. On this day, aespa read through the group's very own 'Namu Wiki' description page, including each member's individual profiles. Here, the 'Namu Wiki' page pointed out that all the aespa members except Giselle became an SM Entertainment trainee after being cast by a casting scout. In the past, Karina, Winter, and Ningning have all shared stories about how at first, they thought that the casting offer by SME was a scam!www.allkpop.com