The Best Picnic Spot in Every State

As the summer season kicks off this Memorial Day Weekend, our minds gravitate toward outdoor activities. You know, all those things we want to see and do, plus the places we want to visit before fall rolls back around. Picnics are top-of-mind for many -- including us! Whether you're romancing a significant someone, celebrating a special occasion, making memories with the family, or simply looking for something fun to add to your Clarksville getaway, a picnic is a terrific choice. We've collected some of the most scenic local spots to enjoy your picnic experience. We'd love to see your picnic photos. Tag us with #visitclarksvilletn when you post them to social media or upload them directly here.