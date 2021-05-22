newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maplewood, NJ

South Orange–Maplewood BOE approves two contracts for LRFP

By Amanda Valentovic
essexnewsdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education took another step forward in its Long Range Facilities Plan at a meeting on May 10, approving a contract for renovations and to build additions at Clinton Elementary School and Jefferson Elementary School. The contract resolution passed with a vote of 8-0; BOE First Vice President Shannon Cuttle had technical difficulties on Zoom and didn’t vote.

essexnewsdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
Maplewood, NJ
Government
City
Clinton, NJ
City
South Orange, NJ
South Orange, NJ
Education
South Orange, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Elementary Education#Renovations#Maplewood Boe#South Orange Maplewood#Clinton Elementary School#Maplewood Budget#Soma Board Of Education#Somsd#Bids#Schools#Additions#Twenty Two Companies#Overcrowding#Twenty Eight Percent#Boe Approves#Contracts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. parents must send kids to in-person school this fall, Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order allowing for virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic will not be renewed beyond this academic year, officially ending the option for virtual learning, the governor said Monday. “Neatly stated, through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for full-time,...
Educationccenterdispatch.com

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
Newark, NJessexnewsdaily.com

UCC hosts seminar on preparing for lifting of eviction moratorium

NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation will host a free virtual seminar providing information on how individuals can be better prepared for when the eviction moratorium is lifted. The seminar will emphasize options available to residents in Newark and Essex County, including rights already built into their leases. The seminar...
Bloomfield, NJessexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield College president recognized with NAACP award

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College President Marcheta P. Evans was bestowed with a President’s Award as a “thought leader” by the Oranges and Maplewood Branch of the NAACP at its 108th annual Freedom Fund Gala, held virtually on May 8. This year’s event theme was “When We Fight, We Win.”
Essex County, NJessexnewsdaily.com

$15.4M available in Essex to through Emergency Rental Assistance Program

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced that Essex County is now accepting applications for the 2021 Essex County Emergency Rental Assistance Program. There is $15.4 million available to be awarded. Renters and landlords who have been negatively impacted during the coronavirus pandemic and need help to pay rent or utility bills can apply for funding. Online applications are available at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-ESSEXCOUNTYNJ/Participant. Awards will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Essex County, NJessexnewsdaily.com

JFS to install new board on May 20

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest will host its 160th annual installation meeting on Thursday, May 20. Register to attend at www.jfsmetrowest.org/annualmeeting. In accordance with the bylaws of JFS MetroWest, the following individuals have been elected to assume leadership as trustees on the board: President Andrea G....