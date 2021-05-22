South Orange–Maplewood BOE approves two contracts for LRFP
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education took another step forward in its Long Range Facilities Plan at a meeting on May 10, approving a contract for renovations and to build additions at Clinton Elementary School and Jefferson Elementary School. The contract resolution passed with a vote of 8-0; BOE First Vice President Shannon Cuttle had technical difficulties on Zoom and didn’t vote.essexnewsdaily.com