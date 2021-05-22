On The Job In White Rock: Need A Hand’s Brayden Stidham
On the job in White Rock this morning weeding the yard of a home in Pinon Trails is co-owner Brayden Stidham of Need A Hand yard service. Stidham, 17, is a junior at Los Alamos High School. The young entrepreneur launched his business with his partner and dad Tony Stidham this spring. ‘From raking leaves to mowing yards, from helping move a couch to walking your dog, whatever you need a hand with, we can help you.’ To schedule service email needahandla@gmail.com or call 505.672.8762. To learn more, click here. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.ladailypost.com