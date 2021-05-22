On The Job In White Rock: Need A Hand’s Brayden Stidham

View Saturday of the Perimeter Trail off 48th Street. The trail wraps around much of the northern and western edges of Los Alamos. It can be started from either end or from multiple access points in between. Arrange a shuttle or on weekdays, Atomic City Transit can be used to complete the hike. Starting from the eastern end, park along Maple Drive about 500 feet north of the intersection of Maple Drive and Sumac Lane in the Ponderosa Estates Subdivision. There is no trailhead signage at this location, so look carefully for the start of the trail adjacent to a house heading west along the south side of the canyon at the sharp bend in the road. The Perimeter Trail shortly intersects several other access trails. Source: