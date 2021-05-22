newsbreak-logo
Who Is Louis Oosthuizen’s Caddie?

By Sam Tremlett
golfmonthly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African Louis Oosthuizen has had several different people carry his bag throughout his career so far but who is his current caddie? Below we have taken a look. Louis Oosthuizen‘s current caddie seems to be an ever-changing situation at the moment. For a lot of 2020 he had Greg Hearmon on the bag but Glen Murray also was seen looping for him, for example at the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay. A man called Colin Byrne was also on the bag for several weeks before that at The Players Championship and a couple of other events as well.

