Whatcha Reading? May 2021 Edition, Part Two

About halfway through May and the days keep getting longer, my puppy keeps growing bigger, and my days at work seem ever more monotonous as I watch carefree bluebirds fly around outside on the occasional sweet spring breeze that blows through my hair. I hear my name being called from the roster of some grand quest. This invitation to run free certainly hasn’t helped my motivation at work. My eyes grow fuzzy, staring beyond my laptop to the horizon of adventure. I’m sure this is a feeling shared by many. And while I can’t hop a plane and fly to France to find my great Perhaps, I can instead head to Diane’s Books to find an escapade within books. For this month’s book list indulge in hilarity and fiction, be enthralled and entertained. Take a much deserved break from the day to day and sit down with these books, let them become old friends, and enjoy these delicate few weeks when spring breathlessly and silently metamorphosizes into summer.