Books & Literature

Whatcha Reading? May 2021 Edition, Part Two

By Amanda
smartbitchestrashybooks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is on its way out and that means it’s time for our second Whatcha Reading of the month. Time is just flying by!. Spring allergies have sent me into a severe slump, but fingers crossed the pollen will be done doing its business soon. Carrie: I’m almost finished with...

Person
Sarah
Books & Literaturegreenwichsentinel.com

Our May List of Great Reads

About halfway through May and the days keep getting longer, my puppy keeps growing bigger, and my days at work seem ever more monotonous as I watch carefree bluebirds fly around outside on the occasional sweet spring breeze that blows through my hair. I hear my name being called from the roster of some grand quest. This invitation to run free certainly hasn’t helped my motivation at work. My eyes grow fuzzy, staring beyond my laptop to the horizon of adventure. I’m sure this is a feeling shared by many. And while I can’t hop a plane and fly to France to find my great Perhaps, I can instead head to Diane’s Books to find an escapade within books. For this month’s book list indulge in hilarity and fiction, be enthralled and entertained. Take a much deserved break from the day to day and sit down with these books, let them become old friends, and enjoy these delicate few weeks when spring breathlessly and silently metamorphosizes into summer.
Books & Literaturetillamookheadlightherald.com

Virtual reading held May 25

There will be a virtual reading from 7-9 p.m. May 25 by the participants in the recently completed writing workshop - "Making Art From Life: Writing Your Life Stories." Over the course of the 10-week workshop, sponsored by Art Accelerated, the participants worked on creating short stories based on both the real and imagined stories of their lives. The writing is not exactly memoir, nor is it fiction, but rather a combination of the two. The emphasis was on creating lively, well-constructed stories, using the techniques of fiction writing, while incorporating the richness of lives well lived.
Lowell, MIlowellsfirstlook.com

Lowell Reading Club: Science Fiction/Fantasy Edition

Be aware that Amazon links on this page are affiliate links. As part of the Amazon Associate program, qualifying purchases made through these links may result in us earning a commission. Whether you like hard science fiction or light fantasy, sometimes it’s nice to get away from the real world...
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

How One Author Found Her Love of Thrillers, Lost It, Then Found It Again

Growing up in a small Swiss town in the 70s and 80s, the availability of books in English was limited. My mum was British, my dad half Swiss, half British, and we only spoke English at home. Despite the fact I was schooled in German, I had a real appetite for stories in my mother tongue. Consequently, we’d stock up whenever we visited family in England, and I’d plunder Mum’s stack of novels every chance I got. Many of them were thrillers, and she’d allow me to read whatever grabbed my interest. As a side note, I recall her (jokingly) stapling together the pages of a novel that contained sexy bits when I was fourteen. No prizes for guessing which scenes I read first (sorry, not sorry, Mum). She had a huge impact on my reading habits that has lasted my entire life, and I wish I could share my recent exciting reads with her.
Columbia, MOmissouri.edu

Summer 2021 reading list: Mizzou edition

By Phong Nguyen, professor and Miller Family Endowed Chair of Writing; director of the creative writing program. In this continuation of the classic The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, follow Joe Harper and his surrogate family – a philosophizing Chinese railroad worker and an Amish woman fleeing a forced marriage. When the three are arrested and forced to work in a chain gang, their narrow escape earns them a powerful enemy, until they are rescued by Tom Sawyer … who just might be the greatest threat they’ve faced yet.
Drinkstheamericanscholar.org

Two Parts Gin, One Part Sin

The first Gilded Age was a time of rampant corruption, the big business crooks of Tammany Hall, and lavish displays of wealth rivaled by abject poverty. It was also the period when America’s elite mastered the art of crafting the perfect cocktail. Though there were a few missteps along the way—including the Black Velvet, which included equal parts champagne and, disturbingly, porter—the era birthed the classic cocktails that we drink to this day. But what parties, what people, were around for the debut of the Manhattan? Or the martini, the daiquiri, the pisco sour? Cecelia Tichi, professor of American literature and culture at Vanderbilt University, tells all in her new book, The Gilded Age of Cocktails.
Hackensack, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Kokoro hosts Zoom poetry reading May 15

The Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts in Hackensack hosts a Zoom poetry reading Saturday from 7-8 p.m. Sue Ready of Hackensack and Evan J from Sioux Lookout, Ontario, are the featured poets. Both Ready and J will be sharing poetry and discussing their work with the audience in a Q&A format. The evening will also include Kokoro poetry group members Greg Webb, Stephen Erickson, Sara Chaffee-Bates and Sabbastian Wilson-Webb. Grace Steward will be the emcee.
Youtubecsusmchronicle.com

Read Edition 14 of The Cougar Chronicle (5/12/21)

The link to each Edition 14 article is below. The Cougar Chronicle has a YouTube channel for video stories. Please subscribe to stay up to date on our latest videos!. Don’t forget to subscribe to The Cougar Chronicle’s newsletter to get stories delivered to your inbox. The sign-up form is...
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

Darkly Humorous Books About Relationships

Dark humor. Wry, mordant. Frame it however you want—yin and yang, chiaroscuro, tragedy and comedy—nothing is more life-affirming, nothing makes me feel more connected to humanity, more humbled by the resiliency of the human spirit, than a person’s ability to crack a joke at a low point. The women and...
Roanoke Rapids, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

Need to Read: May 13

The village of Carsely enjoys a highly celebrated and decorative Christmas holiday season. At least they did, until John Sunday, officer of the Mircester Health and Safety Board, throws a wet blanket on their festivities. Citing a myriad of supposed safety issues, Mr. Sunday stomps on the holiday spirit of nearly everyone in the village. The Ladies Society decides to join forces with the neighboring village to determine how best to stop Mr. Sunday from ruining the holidays. Their meeting, however, is interrupted by the appearance of Mr. Sunday himself, who has been stabbed. No one liked Mr. Sunday, but who hated him enough to kill him?
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

6 Great SFF Heist Novels

With Leigh Bardugo’s work getting well-deserved attention, one of the stand-outs of her Grishaverse books is Six of Crows with its fantasy heist plot. Everyone loves a good heist, right? The personable criminals we hope will succeed, the team dynamic built between strong personalities, the competence of a complicated plot done well. Here are some more great SFF heist novels to scratch that itch if you want The Italian Job…but in space.
Video GamesDestructoid

Whatcha been playing this week, Destructoid?

Howdy folks, it's yer boy Moyse. Back in full effect and now with added Super Blood. Well, perhaps not, but since last week I've had some needles in me, and now I feel the Red, White, and Blue of your American drugs coursing through my very veins. Funnily enough, I was the only person in the room to receive said drug, which is WELL SUS. But I'll take your 95% effectivity rate, thank you very much. I just wish Valentine from Skullgirls had been there to administer it to me. But she wasn't. Mainly because she's a drawing.
Books & LiteratureBradford Era

RTS for May 26

CHAUTAUQUA FINALISTS: Chautauqua Institution announced eight exceptional books as the 2021 finalists for The Chautauqua Prize, now in its 10th year. Those works include:. — Having and Being Had, by Eula Biss (Riverhead Books) : Having just purchased her first home, the poet and essayist Eula Biss embarks on a provocative exploration of the value system she has bought into.
Musicthepitchkc.com

Single Sentence Singles: May Edition

In an effort to keep you all abreast of the latest local music that’s not album or music video related, we present the latest installment of our irregular feature, Single Sentence Singles. We take a listen to the latest local singles to hit Soundcloud, Spotify, Bandcamp, et al, and sum them up in one sentence. Simple enough? Here we go.