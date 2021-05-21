Are you collecting unemployment in NC? Here's what you need to know about recent changes
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday afternoon that he is reinstating the work search requirements for those collecting unemployment. “Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic. As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible. Reinstating the work search guidelines will help connect claimants with employers, resources and tools to help them return to the workforce,” Cooper said.www.wfmynews2.com