Gulls Ride Special Teams To Game 1 Win

Riding the state’s second-longest current winning streak, College of the Sequoias’ baseball team has taken control of the Central Valley Conference championship race. VISALIA – The Giants (13-3 overall, 13-3 CVC) won four games last week to push their winning streak to six and extend their lead on second-place Fresno City (10-6, 8-5) to 3.5 games with eight to play in the conference. During a season delayed and shortened by Covid-19 pandemic safety precautions, Sequoias is tied for the second-most wins among the 52 California community college baseball teams that opted to play. The Giants also are tied for the third-best winning percentage (.813) among teams that have played at least 10 games so far. There will be no state championship tournament this year.