There will be a new Olympic 800-meter champion in 2021. Kenya’s David Rudisha, the 800m world record holder and winner of the last two Olympic titles, will not compete in 2021, his agent Michel Boeting confirmed to LetsRun.com. Rudisha, 32, has not competed since July 2017, enduring a number of setbacks in the ensuing four years. Rudisha’s aim was to return and attempt to become the first man to win three Olympic 800 titles, but it has become clear that, with the Olympics less than three months away, he is not fit enough to mount a serious challenge in 2021.