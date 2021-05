Karter Longie, left, of the Tioga Pirates covers third base as Dylan Tabbert of the Ray Jays slides in during a game Friday in Ray. Jody Michael -- Tioga TribuneLucas Olson had five hits, including two doubles, as Ray swept Tioga in a varsity baseball doubleheader Friday in Ray, 17-3 and 10-2. Wyatt Bothe and Brayden Johnson were the winning pitchers for Ray. Bothe gave up three runs on 12 hits in Game 1, and Johnson gave up no runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings in Game 2.