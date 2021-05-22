newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Urban/rural Oregonians split on COVID-19 school relief

By Jackson Hogan/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2NHv_0a8BNQKE00 Many people supported aid to low-income students, others wanted schools funds to pay for other things.

Politically, Oregon has a clear divide between its urban and rural residents. A statewide survey in early May shows Oregonians have a similar urban/rural split on how school districts should spend millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from three aid packages passed by U.S. Congress since last spring.

There are also divides in what young and elderly Oregonians prioritize for education funding.

The survey was conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan polling organization Oregon Values and Beliefs Center from May 4 to 10, according to a press release. When asked if state and local school leaders should emphasize spending COVID-19 relief dollars to help low-income students and students of color, 54% of all respondents answered "yes," compared to 28% who said "no" and 18% who were undecided.

About 60% of urban and suburban Oregonians each answered "yes," compared to only 42% of rural residents. There was a similar divide between respondents from the Portland area and non-Willamette Valley residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xns2u_0a8BNQKE00 There were also some differences among age groups — younger respondents were more likely to support increased funding for low-income and nonwhite students — but the gap wasn't as large. The majority of all age groups answered "yes," as well as both white and nonwhite respondents.

The split between urban/rural and young/old respondents was even more pronounced when asked which educational programs should be prioritized when spending COVID-19 relief dollars. Overall, the most popular choice among the 14 options was mental health counseling — 62% of all respondents listed it as one of their top three priorities.

However, there is an extreme divide between younger and older respondents: 82% of those ages 18 to 29 had mental health counseling as a top-three priority, compared to only 38% of those age 65 and older. Younger respondents also had a much stronger desire for funding for mentoring and tutoring.

Meanwhile, older respondents' most popular priority, with 51% putting it in their top three, was increased funding toward vocational and job training. Only 17% of those 18 to 29 agreed.

Spending school funds

Both urban and rural Oregonians showed strong support for increased funding for mental health counseling. Those two groups' largest gap came in support for vocational and job training: That's something 41% of rural residents had in their top three priorities, compared to only 27% of urban residents.

The survey also included open-ended questions about how school districts should spend COVID-19 relief dollars. The responses varied wildly, even among Central Oregonians.

Many said that school staff, particularly those with lower paychecks, should get salary bumps. "Raise the salaries of teachers but not administration," said an unnamed Democrat resident of urban Deschutes County.

Others didn't love the idea of schools getting any COVID-19 relief funds. "The schools have gotten excessive funding and they don't do anything to provide for the teachers they just add more schools," wrote Melissa Aspell, a suburban Deschutes County resident and member of the Independent Party.

The nonprofit spoke with 918 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, and those surveyed came from various backgrounds. There was a mix of wealthy and poor; high school diplomas and graduate degrees; Democrats, Republicans, Independents.

However, there were a few demographics that were more heavily represented. Three-quarters of respondents said they did not have school-age children in their households. More than 90% of respondents identified as white or Caucasian, and only about 75% of Oregon is solely white, according to the U.S. Census.

And 72% of respondents either lived in the Portland metro area or Willamette Valley. However, that might be proportionate — the tri-county Portland area alone accounts for nearly 45% of Oregon's population.

Jackson Hogan is a reporter for the Bend Bulletin, a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

SIDEBAR

Oregon Values and Beliefs Center

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the non-profit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit >www.oregonvbc.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
1
Followers
56
Post
283
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#High School#U S Census#School Districts#State Schools#State Funding#Public Schools#Survey Respondents#U S Congress#Central Oregonians#The Independent Party#Democrats#Republicans#Independents#Caucasian#The U S Census#The Bend Bulletin#Pamplin Media Group#Rural Residents#Urban Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Dentists: Dental therapists would offer basic dental care for many Oregonians

Miranda Davis, DDS, MPH, has been a tribal clinic dentist for 15 years and supervises dental therapists in Oregon. Gary Allen, DMD, MS, is vice president of clinical services for Advantage Dental.Too many Oregonians — hundreds of thousands people, or more — don't have access to basic dental care. As Oregon dentists, we understand the effects that has on people's oral health, their overall health, and their daily lives. A bill that has been approved by the Oregon House of Representatives and is now being considered by the Oregon Senate would represent a huge step to combat that problem in...
West Linn, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Shiratori, Sloop virtually tied in race for WL-WV school board

Candidates each have about 47% of the vote; Shiratori leads by just 21 votes overall.With ballots still being counted and finalized, the race for position 5 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board is virtually tied. As of the latest count from Clackamas County, released late in the afternoon May 25, Seiji Shiratori leads Kelly Sloop by a total of just 21 votes (including ballots from Washington County). With 12,478 ballots counted, Shiratori has 5,985 votes compared to Sloop's 5,874. The third candidate in the race, David D. Jones, garnered 689 votes. "This is an excellent reminder that every...
Portland, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Senate OKs $9.3 billion in state aid to public schools

Budget goes to House as senator says 'there are more bills to come that add to stability.'A two-year, $9.3 billion fund for state support of public schools is halfway through the Oregon Legislature. The Senate passed the budget on a 23-6 vote Tuesday, May 25, and moved it to the House. It is more than the $9.1 billion that Gov. Kate Brown originally proposed in her budget Dec. 1, but still less than the $9.6 billion sought by the Oregon School Boards Association, which represents 197 school districts. However, a projected excess in corporate income tax collections will boost the...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon AG: Petitioners could eliminate 90-day signature clock

Federal judge to consider constitutionality of deadlines, whether city recorders can grant extensions.A federal judge is considering the constitutionality of Oregon's signature-collection deadlines and whether a city recorder can grant extensions after determining that unusual circumstances like COVID-19 restrictions or wildfires place an undue burden on recall petitioners facing the usual 90-day clock. Petitioners who successfully recalled former Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office in November are challenging the 90-day clock by saying that the Oregon Constitution does not authorize the statutory imposition of a signature-gathering deadline. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's assistants wrote in a reply brief to...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Vaccinated? Get ready to cheer on your favorite team

Moda Center, local theaters and other venues could have 'vaccinated sections' for some patrons.Thursday night's NBA first-round playoff game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets will also be the first big test for Oregon's new vaccinated sections at arenas, theaters and other businesses. "We are thrilled to partner with the governor and Oregon Health Authority as the first indoor sports venue in Oregon with vaccinated sections," Portland Trail Blazers President Chris McGowan said Monday, May 24. "Rip City has shown us such tremendous support throughout the season." Gov. Kate Brown announced the policy early Monday, saying fans going...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

City accepting grant proposals for ice storm mitigation projects

Projects will need to be approved by the Metro Community Enhancement Committee Through its partnership with the Metro regional government to provide grants for city projects via a community enhancement fund, the Wilsonville government is accepting applications for projects related to this winter's ice storm. Qualifying projects include stump grinding for street trees, tree pruning and maintenance to preserve trees, and clean up within the city's Significant Resources Overlay Zone, which is designed to protect natural habitats. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 25. Funds are projected to be allocated in July or August following review from the Wilsonville-Metro Community Enhancement Committee. The committee had already allocated money for two projects but had about $90,000 left over that could be used for ice storm-related grants. For more information, visit www.ci.wilsonville.or.us/administration/page/community-enhancement-projects. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville parks and rec director Mike McCarty retires

McCarty served the city since 2017 after long career as parks director elsewhere. Mike McCarty, once the youngest parks and recreation director in California, decided to come out of retirement to take the Wilsonville director gig in 2017. This year, after overseeing the completion of master plans, bringing new parks on line and shepherding a bond process that fell through because of the pandemic, McCarty ended his career once more. The director, who previously worked in the California cities of Napa, Moreno Valley and Ukiah, can now enjoy retirement out of his home in Villebois and wherever he...
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

'Take your shot Oregon' - Cash prize drawings for vaccinations

State announces $1 million lottery drawing for vaccinated residents and scholarship opportunities for students.Gov. Kate Brown announced cash prize drawings for Oregonians who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement included a $1 million lottery drawing for all Oregonians 18 and older who have gotten at least one dose before June 27. The plan also calls for five $100,000 Oregon College Saving Plan Scholarship winners for youths ages 12 to 17, and each of Oregon's 36 counties will have a $10,000 winner as well. The drawing will take place on Monday, June 28, with winners announced the following week. The...
PoliticsPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Request to delay paid family leave draws criticism

Agency seeks to put off deadlines until 2023, but lawmaker says 'they failed in their duty.'Lawmakers are considering a request from the Employment Department to delay the start of contributions and benefits under Oregon's paid family leave program. House Bill 3398 would reset the start of contributions by employers and employees to a new fund by one year — from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023 — and the start of benefit payments from Jan. 1 to Sept. 1, 2023. But the bill drew resistance from some lawmakers during a House Rules Committee hearing on May 20. The committee...
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Is health care a right? Oregon voters will decide

Legislature clears ballot measure championed by the late Mitch Greenlick for November 2022 on a party-line House vote.Northwest Portland's Mitch Greenlick may achieve in death what he was unable to do during his 17 years in the Oregon House. A vote in the House cleared the way for Oregon voters to decide in November 2022 whether health care should be considered a right in the Oregon Constitution. The House passed Senate Joint Resolution 12 on a 34-23 vote along party lines on Wednesday, May 19. The resolution does not require the governor's signature. Greenlick, a Portland Democrat, was in his...
Portland, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Readers letters: Utility legislation good for low-income Oregonians

Readers sound off on homeless campers, affordable energy, preschool and economic justice.I was delighted to see the online article "Bill empowers PUC to discount rates for low-income customers," regarding the passage of House Bill 2475, the Oregon Energy Affordability Act. With this bill's passage of the Oregon Senate, it now heads to Gov. Kate Brown to be signed into law. Now more than ever, we need to find creative ways to offer relief to the communities in Oregon who are struggling the most. Energy burden (paying more than 6% of monthly income on utility bills) has been a huge problem...
EnvironmentPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Survey: Oregonians worried about future wildfires

Oregon Values and Beliefs Center says people see wildfires as 'a somewhat or very serious threat'As wildfires seem to grow in number and severity each year, Oregonians are expressing greater concern for how wildfire affects their own lives. A recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found a strong majority of Oregonians see wildfires as "a somewhat or very serious threat" to residents of the state. Respondents described challenges with managing the forests, as well as climate change that is drying out forest areas and making them more susceptible to wildfires. The survey was conducted May 4...
Washington StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Washington County, four others cleared for 'lower risk'

Benton, Deschutes, Hood River and Lincoln counties will also move to the more permissive COVID-19 risk category.Five Oregon counties — including Washington County, the state's second-most populous — will move to the most permissive risk category for the spread of COVID-19 this Friday, May 21. Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday afternoon, May 18, that at least 65% of residents age 16 and older in Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington counties have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that those counties have also fulfilled her requirement to submit an "equity plan" to demonstrate how they'll...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
PoliticsPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Lawmakers continue residential foreclosure ban until end of the year

House sends final version to Gov. Brown for her signature as moratorium was set to expire in late June.Gov. Kate Brown is the final stop for a bill that reinstates a moratorium on Oregon residential foreclosures through June 30, and possibly to the end of this year if she chooses to extend it by executive order. The House gave final approval on Wednesday, May 19, to an amended House Bill 2009 by a 36-20 vote. The Senate approved it on May 17. The bill clarifies that a borrower must give notice to the lender of an inability to pay the...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Shiratori maintains lead in school board race

Seiji Shiratori still holds a narrow lead over Kelly Sloop in the race for position 5, according to the latest returns.This story has been updated. As of Thursday afternoon, Seiji Shiratori is maintaining his lead over Kelly Sloop in the race for position 5 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board — but the gap has narrowed. Updated returns from Clackamas County late Thursday afternoon accounted for nearly 3,000 more ballots, and in total (counting ballots from the segments of Wilsonville in Washington County) Shiratori maintained his lead with 48% compared to Sloop's 47%. The two candidates are now separated...
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon: Masks not needed where vaccination status checked

The Oregon Health Authority loosens mask restrictions following the CDC announcement last week.The Oregon Health Authority loosened mask restrictions Tuesday, May 18, which included allowing fully vaccinated people to be indoors in most public settings without a face covering. In public settings where vaccination status is checked, masks will not be required, the agency said Tuesday. If there is no vaccination status being checked, however, masks will still be needed. In addition, the health authority said businesses and venue operators can set their own mask policies. Finally, mask requirements no longer apply to anyone who is outdoors, though the health...