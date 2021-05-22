Brexit Millionaire Elon Musk

Elon Musk took to Twitter to point out that no one involved in Dogecoin “reports to me” and that his “ability to take action is limited.”The Tesla CEO spoke up after he was accused by a follower of “treating Dogecoin like one of his own companies.”“Please note Dogecoin has no formal organization & no one reports to me, so my ability to take action is limited,” tweeted Musk, who is a vocal supporter of the cryptocurrency.This came after the billionaire had earlier revealed why he backs Dogecoin over its rivals as he called on developers to submit ideas for...