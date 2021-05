Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week has been no exception. Despite only being on air for two days due to the bank holiday, the presenter has given us some serious summer outfit inspo – from her blue and white floral dress from cut brand Rixo to a surprisingly affordable find, a Warehouse red mini dress. And for today’s show, she’s gone for an animal print number from one of...