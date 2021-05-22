newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Urban/rural Oregonians split on COVID-19 school relief

By Jackson Hogan/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2NHv_0a8BLcte00 Many people supported aid to low-income students, others wanted schools funds to pay for other things.

Politically, Oregon has a clear divide between its urban and rural residents. A statewide survey in early May shows Oregonians have a similar urban/rural split on how school districts should spend millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from three aid packages passed by U.S. Congress since last spring.

There are also divides in what young and elderly Oregonians prioritize for education funding.

The survey was conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan polling organization Oregon Values and Beliefs Center from May 4 to 10, according to a press release. When asked if state and local school leaders should emphasize spending COVID-19 relief dollars to help low-income students and students of color, 54% of all respondents answered "yes," compared to 28% who said "no" and 18% who were undecided.

About 60% of urban and suburban Oregonians each answered "yes," compared to only 42% of rural residents. There was a similar divide between respondents from the Portland area and non-Willamette Valley residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xns2u_0a8BLcte00 There were also some differences among age groups — younger respondents were more likely to support increased funding for low-income and nonwhite students — but the gap wasn't as large. The majority of all age groups answered "yes," as well as both white and nonwhite respondents.

The split between urban/rural and young/old respondents was even more pronounced when asked which educational programs should be prioritized when spending COVID-19 relief dollars. Overall, the most popular choice among the 14 options was mental health counseling — 62% of all respondents listed it as one of their top three priorities.

However, there is an extreme divide between younger and older respondents: 82% of those ages 18 to 29 had mental health counseling as a top-three priority, compared to only 38% of those age 65 and older. Younger respondents also had a much stronger desire for funding for mentoring and tutoring.

Meanwhile, older respondents' most popular priority, with 51% putting it in their top three, was increased funding toward vocational and job training. Only 17% of those 18 to 29 agreed.

Spending school funds

Both urban and rural Oregonians showed strong support for increased funding for mental health counseling. Those two groups' largest gap came in support for vocational and job training: That's something 41% of rural residents had in their top three priorities, compared to only 27% of urban residents.

The survey also included open-ended questions about how school districts should spend COVID-19 relief dollars. The responses varied wildly, even among Central Oregonians.

Many said that school staff, particularly those with lower paychecks, should get salary bumps. "Raise the salaries of teachers but not administration," said an unnamed Democrat resident of urban Deschutes County.

Others didn't love the idea of schools getting any COVID-19 relief funds. "The schools have gotten excessive funding and they don't do anything to provide for the teachers they just add more schools," wrote Melissa Aspell, a suburban Deschutes County resident and member of the Independent Party.

The nonprofit spoke with 918 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, and those surveyed came from various backgrounds. There was a mix of wealthy and poor; high school diplomas and graduate degrees; Democrats, Republicans, Independents.

However, there were a few demographics that were more heavily represented. Three-quarters of respondents said they did not have school-age children in their households. More than 90% of respondents identified as white or Caucasian, and only about 75% of Oregon is solely white, according to the U.S. Census.

And 72% of respondents either lived in the Portland metro area or Willamette Valley. However, that might be proportionate — the tri-county Portland area alone accounts for nearly 45% of Oregon's population.

Jackson Hogan is a reporter for the Bend Bulletin, a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

SIDEBAR

Oregon Values and Beliefs Center

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the non-profit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit >www.oregonvbc.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
13
Followers
60
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#High School#U S Census#School Districts#State Schools#State Funding#Public Schools#Survey Respondents#U S Congress#Central Oregonians#The Independent Party#Democrats#Republicans#Independents#Caucasian#The U S Census#The Bend Bulletin#Pamplin Media Group#Rural Residents#Urban Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Readers' letters: There are alternatives to I-5 freeway project

Local writers sound off on state school budget needs, homelessness solutions and the many conspiracy theories.When I see news about the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion project, I shake my head at the lost opportunity here. The U.S. Senate is considering including a federal program for removal of urban freeways in an infrastructure package. Portland should make sure it has a shovel-ready project that can compete successfully for this funding: turn the I-5 East Bank Freeway into a new waterfront neighborhood, and turn Interstate 84 through Sullivan's Gulch into compact villages around MAX stations, connected by open space, a...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

COVID spikes in Jefferson County

Cases in county go up while vaccination rates trend down; vaccine lottery doesn't move the needle locally While case numbers drop around the country and the rest of Oregon, Jefferson County case numbers stubbornly continue to rise, with approximately 100 new cases reported over the past two weeks. Jefferson County Public Health Director Michael Baker wonders if confusion over the less restrictive mask guidelines caused the increase. "More people indoors were not wearing a mask with inadequate ventilation or air circulation? Maybe that's what we're seeing." Baker says it's only a theory. Monday, St. Charles Bend had 43 COVID patients,...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Dentists: Dental therapists would offer basic dental care for many Oregonians

Miranda Davis, DDS, MPH, has been a tribal clinic dentist for 15 years and supervises dental therapists in Oregon. Gary Allen, DMD, MS, is vice president of clinical services for Advantage Dental.Too many Oregonians — hundreds of thousands people, or more — don't have access to basic dental care. As Oregon dentists, we understand the effects that has on people's oral health, their overall health, and their daily lives. A bill that has been approved by the Oregon House of Representatives and is now being considered by the Oregon Senate would represent a huge step to combat that problem in...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Oregon AG: Petitioners could eliminate 90-day signature clock

Federal judge to consider constitutionality of deadlines, whether city recorders can grant extensions.A federal judge is considering the constitutionality of Oregon's signature-collection deadlines and whether a city recorder can grant extensions after determining that unusual circumstances like COVID-19 restrictions or wildfires place an undue burden on recall petitioners facing the usual 90-day clock. Petitioners who successfully recalled former Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office in November are challenging the 90-day clock by saying that the Oregon Constitution does not authorize the statutory imposition of a signature-gathering deadline. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's assistants wrote in a reply brief to...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Gig workers sue Oregon Employment Department

Lawsuit seeks to compel agency to continue federal benefits or be more specific about denials.Four workers have gone to federal court to compel the Oregon Employment Department to continue to pay federal benefits to self-employed and gig workers — or offer more specific reasons for agency denials based on more detailed proof of employment. The four workers, represented by the Northwest Workers Justice Project, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, May 19, in U.S. District Court in Portland. "The parties made a good faith effort through telephone conferences to resolve the dispute and have been unable to do so," according to the...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Farm-to-Table Market debuts Friday

The new city-sponsored weekly farmers market will pop up at Madras City Plaza each Friday afternoon The Madras Farm-to-Table Market opens for its first season this Friday at Madras City Plaza. Two vendors will sell their agricultural products from 2 to 6 p.m., and the local FFA students will provide activities for children. Jefferson County Rodeo Queen Aschten Wilms will also visit the new farmers market. "Our market is exclusive to the Jefferson County agricultural community, so when they shop at our market, they're supporting Jefferson County farming families," said Market Liaison Lysa Vattimo. Green Drive Mercantile owner Cheri...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Businesses tasked with policing use of masks

New mask rules cause confusion; local businesses don't want to be 'mask police' Both the Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority now say people who are vaccinated don't have to wear masks, but people who are not vaccinated do. Luis Basaldua, owner of the Mazatlan Restaurant, has mixed feeling about the new rules. "We're relieved that it's less strict," says Basaldua, but he doesn't want to have to ask people whether they're vaccinated. "We're not going to put ourselves in the position to regulate the public. We're here to serve the public." Until now, if people...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Madras Pioneer

'Take your shot Oregon' - Cash prize drawings for vaccinations

State announces $1 million lottery drawing for vaccinated residents and scholarship opportunities for students.Gov. Kate Brown announced cash prize drawings for Oregonians who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement included a $1 million lottery drawing for all Oregonians 18 and older who have gotten at least one dose before June 27. The plan also calls for five $100,000 Oregon College Saving Plan Scholarship winners for youths ages 12 to 17, and each of Oregon's 36 counties will have a $10,000 winner as well. The drawing will take place on Monday, June 28, with winners announced the following week. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Request to delay paid family leave draws criticism

Agency seeks to put off deadlines until 2023, but lawmaker says 'they failed in their duty.'Lawmakers are considering a request from the Employment Department to delay the start of contributions and benefits under Oregon's paid family leave program. House Bill 3398 would reset the start of contributions by employers and employees to a new fund by one year — from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023 — and the start of benefit payments from Jan. 1 to Sept. 1, 2023. But the bill drew resistance from some lawmakers during a House Rules Committee hearing on May 20. The committee...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Is health care a right? Oregon voters will decide

Legislature clears ballot measure championed by the late Mitch Greenlick for November 2022 on a party-line House vote.Northwest Portland's Mitch Greenlick may achieve in death what he was unable to do during his 17 years in the Oregon House. A vote in the House cleared the way for Oregon voters to decide in November 2022 whether health care should be considered a right in the Oregon Constitution. The House passed Senate Joint Resolution 12 on a 34-23 vote along party lines on Wednesday, May 19. The resolution does not require the governor's signature. Greenlick, a Portland Democrat, was in his...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Survey: Oregonians worried about future wildfires

Oregon Values and Beliefs Center says people see wildfires as 'a somewhat or very serious threat'As wildfires seem to grow in number and severity each year, Oregonians are expressing greater concern for how wildfire affects their own lives. A recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found a strong majority of Oregonians see wildfires as "a somewhat or very serious threat" to residents of the state. Respondents described challenges with managing the forests, as well as climate change that is drying out forest areas and making them more susceptible to wildfires. The survey was conducted May 4...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Mosaic Medical offers walk-in vaccinations

Madras clinic on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. beginning May 25 for those age 18 and olderMosaic Medical will offer COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis to anyone whether they're a patient with Mosaic or not. Mosaic holds the clinics at various locations and times throughout Central Oregon. The Mosaic clinic in Madras will open Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. beginning May 25. The Madras clinic uses the Moderna vaccine which is approved only for those age 18 and older. The Mobile Community Clinic will also offer vaccines on its regular rounds and at special vaccine events. In addition to walk in hours, online appointments for the adult only clinics can be scheduled at bit.ly/MosaicVaccine {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
PoliticsPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Lawmakers continue residential foreclosure ban until end of the year

House sends final version to Gov. Brown for her signature as moratorium was set to expire in late June.Gov. Kate Brown is the final stop for a bill that reinstates a moratorium on Oregon residential foreclosures through June 30, and possibly to the end of this year if she chooses to extend it by executive order. The House gave final approval on Wednesday, May 19, to an amended House Bill 2009 by a 36-20 vote. The Senate approved it on May 17. The bill clarifies that a borrower must give notice to the lender of an inability to pay the...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Oregon: Masks not needed where vaccination status checked

The Oregon Health Authority loosens mask restrictions following the CDC announcement last week.The Oregon Health Authority loosened mask restrictions Tuesday, May 18, which included allowing fully vaccinated people to be indoors in most public settings without a face covering. In public settings where vaccination status is checked, masks will not be required, the agency said Tuesday. If there is no vaccination status being checked, however, masks will still be needed. In addition, the health authority said businesses and venue operators can set their own mask policies. Finally, mask requirements no longer apply to anyone who is outdoors, though the health...