La Plata Electric Association is entering a critical period during which important decisions will be made that will affect our electric rates; facilitate shifting from fossil fuel-dominant power to more renewable energy sources; and possibly develop broadband service for members. The issues are incredibly complex. Understanding those issues was the primary criterion for the Herald’s endorsements, which were based on Editorial Board interviews with the candidates and our own research. (We do not endorse a candidate for District 1, Archuleta County, because it is outside our general coverage area.)