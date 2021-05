After an exciting first day, day two of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational Rumble stage closed in the same fashion. Royal Never GiveUp continued their reign of MSI dominance as they defeated Pentanet.GG in the opening game of the day. All other games went as predicted, with only PSG Talon’s win against Cloud9 coming as a shock to many. MAD Lions ended the day with yet another win against PSG Talon. With the Rumble stage continuing on Sunday, here are the major takeaways from the second day.