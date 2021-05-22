newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Urban/rural Oregonians split on COVID-19 school relief

By Jackson Hogan/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2NHv_0a8BGNbO00 Many people supported aid to low-income students, others wanted schools funds to pay for other things.

Politically, Oregon has a clear divide between its urban and rural residents. A statewide survey in early May shows Oregonians have a similar urban/rural split on how school districts should spend millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from three aid packages passed by U.S. Congress since last spring.

There are also divides in what young and elderly Oregonians prioritize for education funding.

The survey was conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan polling organization Oregon Values and Beliefs Center from May 4 to 10, according to a press release. When asked if state and local school leaders should emphasize spending COVID-19 relief dollars to help low-income students and students of color, 54% of all respondents answered "yes," compared to 28% who said "no" and 18% who were undecided.

About 60% of urban and suburban Oregonians each answered "yes," compared to only 42% of rural residents. There was a similar divide between respondents from the Portland area and non-Willamette Valley residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xns2u_0a8BGNbO00 There were also some differences among age groups — younger respondents were more likely to support increased funding for low-income and nonwhite students — but the gap wasn't as large. The majority of all age groups answered "yes," as well as both white and nonwhite respondents.

The split between urban/rural and young/old respondents was even more pronounced when asked which educational programs should be prioritized when spending COVID-19 relief dollars. Overall, the most popular choice among the 14 options was mental health counseling — 62% of all respondents listed it as one of their top three priorities.

However, there is an extreme divide between younger and older respondents: 82% of those ages 18 to 29 had mental health counseling as a top-three priority, compared to only 38% of those age 65 and older. Younger respondents also had a much stronger desire for funding for mentoring and tutoring.

Meanwhile, older respondents' most popular priority, with 51% putting it in their top three, was increased funding toward vocational and job training. Only 17% of those 18 to 29 agreed.

Spending school funds

Both urban and rural Oregonians showed strong support for increased funding for mental health counseling. Those two groups' largest gap came in support for vocational and job training: That's something 41% of rural residents had in their top three priorities, compared to only 27% of urban residents.

The survey also included open-ended questions about how school districts should spend COVID-19 relief dollars. The responses varied wildly, even among Central Oregonians.

Many said that school staff, particularly those with lower paychecks, should get salary bumps. "Raise the salaries of teachers but not administration," said an unnamed Democrat resident of urban Deschutes County.

Others didn't love the idea of schools getting any COVID-19 relief funds. "The schools have gotten excessive funding and they don't do anything to provide for the teachers they just add more schools," wrote Melissa Aspell, a suburban Deschutes County resident and member of the Independent Party.

The nonprofit spoke with 918 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, and those surveyed came from various backgrounds. There was a mix of wealthy and poor; high school diplomas and graduate degrees; Democrats, Republicans, Independents.

However, there were a few demographics that were more heavily represented. Three-quarters of respondents said they did not have school-age children in their households. More than 90% of respondents identified as white or Caucasian, and only about 75% of Oregon is solely white, according to the U.S. Census.

And 72% of respondents either lived in the Portland metro area or Willamette Valley. However, that might be proportionate — the tri-county Portland area alone accounts for nearly 45% of Oregon's population.

Jackson Hogan is a reporter for the Bend Bulletin, a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

SIDEBAR

Oregon Values and Beliefs Center

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the non-profit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit >www.oregonvbc.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
18
Followers
73
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#High School#U S Census#School Districts#State Schools#State Funding#Public Schools#Survey Respondents#U S Congress#Central Oregonians#The Independent Party#Democrats#Republicans#Independents#Caucasian#The U S Census#The Bend Bulletin#Pamplin Media Group#Rural Residents#Urban Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Washington County, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Our Opinion: A milestone in Washington County

Washington County, where Oregon's first COVID-19 case was detected, is among the first to clear a vaccine threshold.Let's start with "congratulations." It's been nearly 15 months since Oregon's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a Washington County man at a Hillsboro-area hospital. Since then, life as we know it has been turned on its head. Early on, we had "two weeks to slow the spread." Later, in the fall, we had the "two-week freeze," which turned into four weeks, which turned into the by-now-familiar risk levels and county-by-county metrics. For roughly one calendar year, most kids stayed home from...
Portland, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Readers' letters: There are alternatives to I-5 freeway project

Local writers sound off on state school budget needs, homelessness solutions and the many conspiracy theories.When I see news about the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion project, I shake my head at the lost opportunity here. The U.S. Senate is considering including a federal program for removal of urban freeways in an infrastructure package. Portland should make sure it has a shovel-ready project that can compete successfully for this funding: turn the I-5 East Bank Freeway into a new waterfront neighborhood, and turn Interstate 84 through Sullivan's Gulch into compact villages around MAX stations, connected by open space, a...
Health ServicesPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Dentists: Dental therapists would offer basic dental care for many Oregonians

Miranda Davis, DDS, MPH, has been a tribal clinic dentist for 15 years and supervises dental therapists in Oregon. Gary Allen, DMD, MS, is vice president of clinical services for Advantage Dental.Too many Oregonians — hundreds of thousands people, or more — don't have access to basic dental care. As Oregon dentists, we understand the effects that has on people's oral health, their overall health, and their daily lives. A bill that has been approved by the Oregon House of Representatives and is now being considered by the Oregon Senate would represent a huge step to combat that problem in...
PoliticsPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Senate OKs $9.3 billion in state aid to public schools

Budget goes to House as senator says 'there are more bills to come that add to stability.'A two-year, $9.3 billion fund for state support of public schools is halfway through the Oregon Legislature. The Senate passed the budget on a 23-6 vote Tuesday, May 25, and moved it to the House. It is more than the $9.1 billion that Gov. Kate Brown originally proposed in her budget Dec. 1, but still less than the $9.6 billion sought by the Oregon School Boards Association, which represents 197 school districts. However, a projected excess in corporate income tax collections will boost the...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Taking in homeless youth a tough sell in western Washington County

Second Home has been struggling to recruit home providers in rural areas ahead of an expected spike in homelessness.It's safe to say parenting teenagers isn't easy. So what would make someone want to take a teenage stranger experiencing homelessness into their home? For Beaverton resident Monica Linder, she had rented out a spare room in her home previously, but when the person moved out, Linder thought, "I don't need that money, I want to use this room in a better way," she said. Linder is a home provider with Second Home, a program, created by the Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon,...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon AG: Petitioners could eliminate 90-day signature clock

Federal judge to consider constitutionality of deadlines, whether city recorders can grant extensions.A federal judge is considering the constitutionality of Oregon's signature-collection deadlines and whether a city recorder can grant extensions after determining that unusual circumstances like COVID-19 restrictions or wildfires place an undue burden on recall petitioners facing the usual 90-day clock. Petitioners who successfully recalled former Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office in November are challenging the 90-day clock by saying that the Oregon Constitution does not authorize the statutory imposition of a signature-gathering deadline. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's assistants wrote in a reply brief to...
Forest Grove News Times

Gig workers sue Oregon Employment Department

Lawsuit seeks to compel agency to continue federal benefits or be more specific about denials.Four workers have gone to federal court to compel the Oregon Employment Department to continue to pay federal benefits to self-employed and gig workers — or offer more specific reasons for agency denials based on more detailed proof of employment. The four workers, represented by the Northwest Workers Justice Project, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, May 19, in U.S. District Court in Portland. "The parties made a good faith effort through telephone conferences to resolve the dispute and have been unable to do so," according to the...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

87,000 at risk of utility shut-offs as Oregon ends COVID ban

Oregon Public Utility Commission approves a resumption of power and natural gas disconnections beginning Aug. 1, 2021. Lights out is looming for tens of thousands of Oregonians who are behind on their utility bills. It's been more than a year since the Oregon Public Utility Commission temporarily suspended the state's power and natural gas utilities from shut-offs due to nonpayment — citing the economic uncertainty spurred by the onrush of the novel coronavirus. As recently as April 2021, more than 87,000 electric and gas customers had racked up past-due balances extending more than 90 days — with the...
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
Forest Grove News Times

'Take your shot Oregon' - Cash prize drawings for vaccinations

State announces $1 million lottery drawing for vaccinated residents and scholarship opportunities for students.Gov. Kate Brown announced cash prize drawings for Oregonians who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement included a $1 million lottery drawing for all Oregonians 18 and older who have gotten at least one dose before June 27. The plan also calls for five $100,000 Oregon College Saving Plan Scholarship winners for youths ages 12 to 17, and each of Oregon's 36 counties will have a $10,000 winner as well. The drawing will take place on Monday, June 28, with winners announced the following week. The...
PoliticsPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Request to delay paid family leave draws criticism

Agency seeks to put off deadlines until 2023, but lawmaker says 'they failed in their duty.'Lawmakers are considering a request from the Employment Department to delay the start of contributions and benefits under Oregon's paid family leave program. House Bill 3398 would reset the start of contributions by employers and employees to a new fund by one year — from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023 — and the start of benefit payments from Jan. 1 to Sept. 1, 2023. But the bill drew resistance from some lawmakers during a House Rules Committee hearing on May 20. The committee...
Forest Grove News Times

Is health care a right? Oregon voters will decide

Legislature clears ballot measure championed by the late Mitch Greenlick for November 2022 on a party-line House vote.Northwest Portland's Mitch Greenlick may achieve in death what he was unable to do during his 17 years in the Oregon House. A vote in the House cleared the way for Oregon voters to decide in November 2022 whether health care should be considered a right in the Oregon Constitution. The House passed Senate Joint Resolution 12 on a 34-23 vote along party lines on Wednesday, May 19. The resolution does not require the governor's signature. Greenlick, a Portland Democrat, was in his...
EnvironmentPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Survey: Oregonians worried about future wildfires

Oregon Values and Beliefs Center says people see wildfires as 'a somewhat or very serious threat'As wildfires seem to grow in number and severity each year, Oregonians are expressing greater concern for how wildfire affects their own lives. A recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found a strong majority of Oregonians see wildfires as "a somewhat or very serious threat" to residents of the state. Respondents described challenges with managing the forests, as well as climate change that is drying out forest areas and making them more susceptible to wildfires. The survey was conducted May 4...
Washington StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County, four others cleared for 'lower risk'

Benton, Deschutes, Hood River and Lincoln counties will also move to the more permissive COVID-19 risk category.Five Oregon counties — including Washington County, the state's second-most populous — will move to the most permissive risk category for the spread of COVID-19 this Friday, May 21. Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday afternoon, May 18, that at least 65% of residents age 16 and older in Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington counties have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that those counties have also fulfilled her requirement to submit an "equity plan" to demonstrate how they'll...
Washington StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

As vaccine demand drops, Washington County providers shift gears

Vaccine providers have a plan to close gaps in vaccination rates among racial and ethnic groups, officials say.Washington County Public Health and local healthcare providers plan to increase vaccine clinics and events targeted at specific groups and communities to address ongoing racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates. The move comes as officials plan to close the region's mass vaccination sites in June and most Oregon counties, including Washington County, experience declining vaccine demand. "We're shifting to a more local approach," said Mary Sawyers, a spokesperson for Washington County Public Health. "The community clinics are not filling as fast...
Register-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
PoliticsPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Lawmakers continue residential foreclosure ban until end of the year

House sends final version to Gov. Brown for her signature as moratorium was set to expire in late June.Gov. Kate Brown is the final stop for a bill that reinstates a moratorium on Oregon residential foreclosures through June 30, and possibly to the end of this year if she chooses to extend it by executive order. The House gave final approval on Wednesday, May 19, to an amended House Bill 2009 by a 36-20 vote. The Senate approved it on May 17. The bill clarifies that a borrower must give notice to the lender of an inability to pay the...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon: Masks not needed where vaccination status checked

The Oregon Health Authority loosens mask restrictions following the CDC announcement last week.The Oregon Health Authority loosened mask restrictions Tuesday, May 18, which included allowing fully vaccinated people to be indoors in most public settings without a face covering. In public settings where vaccination status is checked, masks will not be required, the agency said Tuesday. If there is no vaccination status being checked, however, masks will still be needed. In addition, the health authority said businesses and venue operators can set their own mask policies. Finally, mask requirements no longer apply to anyone who is outdoors, though the health...