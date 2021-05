JACKSON, Miss. – Ole Miss star junior Shakira Austin has been named a finalist for the 2021 C Spire Gillom Trophy, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced on Monday. Austin is the first Rebel to be named a finalist since 2016 (Shandricka Sessom), and is the seventh overall in program history since the award was established in 2008. Winners will be announced via a virtual presentation on May 24, and a fan vote will be held that will comprise 10 percent of the total vote share.