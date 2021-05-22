newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Urban/rural Oregonians split on COVID-19 school relief

By Jackson Hogan/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2NHv_0a8BEFTA00 Many people supported aid to low-income students, others wanted schools funds to pay for other things.

Politically, Oregon has a clear divide between its urban and rural residents. A statewide survey in early May shows Oregonians have a similar urban/rural split on how school districts should spend millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from three aid packages passed by U.S. Congress since last spring.

There are also divides in what young and elderly Oregonians prioritize for education funding.

The survey was conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan polling organization Oregon Values and Beliefs Center from May 4 to 10, according to a press release. When asked if state and local school leaders should emphasize spending COVID-19 relief dollars to help low-income students and students of color, 54% of all respondents answered "yes," compared to 28% who said "no" and 18% who were undecided.

About 60% of urban and suburban Oregonians each answered "yes," compared to only 42% of rural residents. There was a similar divide between respondents from the Portland area and non-Willamette Valley residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xns2u_0a8BEFTA00 There were also some differences among age groups — younger respondents were more likely to support increased funding for low-income and nonwhite students — but the gap wasn't as large. The majority of all age groups answered "yes," as well as both white and nonwhite respondents.

The split between urban/rural and young/old respondents was even more pronounced when asked which educational programs should be prioritized when spending COVID-19 relief dollars. Overall, the most popular choice among the 14 options was mental health counseling — 62% of all respondents listed it as one of their top three priorities.

However, there is an extreme divide between younger and older respondents: 82% of those ages 18 to 29 had mental health counseling as a top-three priority, compared to only 38% of those age 65 and older. Younger respondents also had a much stronger desire for funding for mentoring and tutoring.

Meanwhile, older respondents' most popular priority, with 51% putting it in their top three, was increased funding toward vocational and job training. Only 17% of those 18 to 29 agreed.

Spending school funds

Both urban and rural Oregonians showed strong support for increased funding for mental health counseling. Those two groups' largest gap came in support for vocational and job training: That's something 41% of rural residents had in their top three priorities, compared to only 27% of urban residents.

The survey also included open-ended questions about how school districts should spend COVID-19 relief dollars. The responses varied wildly, even among Central Oregonians.

Many said that school staff, particularly those with lower paychecks, should get salary bumps. "Raise the salaries of teachers but not administration," said an unnamed Democrat resident of urban Deschutes County.

Others didn't love the idea of schools getting any COVID-19 relief funds. "The schools have gotten excessive funding and they don't do anything to provide for the teachers they just add more schools," wrote Melissa Aspell, a suburban Deschutes County resident and member of the Independent Party.

The nonprofit spoke with 918 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, and those surveyed came from various backgrounds. There was a mix of wealthy and poor; high school diplomas and graduate degrees; Democrats, Republicans, Independents.

However, there were a few demographics that were more heavily represented. Three-quarters of respondents said they did not have school-age children in their households. More than 90% of respondents identified as white or Caucasian, and only about 75% of Oregon is solely white, according to the U.S. Census.

And 72% of respondents either lived in the Portland metro area or Willamette Valley. However, that might be proportionate — the tri-county Portland area alone accounts for nearly 45% of Oregon's population.

Jackson Hogan is a reporter for the Bend Bulletin, a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

SIDEBAR

Oregon Values and Beliefs Center

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the non-profit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit >www.oregonvbc.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
18
Followers
84
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#High School#U S Census#School Districts#State Schools#State Funding#Public Schools#Survey Respondents#U S Congress#Central Oregonians#The Independent Party#Democrats#Republicans#Independents#Caucasian#The U S Census#The Bend Bulletin#Pamplin Media Group#Rural Residents#Urban Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Readers' letters: There are alternatives to I-5 freeway project

Local writers sound off on state school budget needs, homelessness solutions and the many conspiracy theories.When I see news about the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion project, I shake my head at the lost opportunity here. The U.S. Senate is considering including a federal program for removal of urban freeways in an infrastructure package. Portland should make sure it has a shovel-ready project that can compete successfully for this funding: turn the I-5 East Bank Freeway into a new waterfront neighborhood, and turn Interstate 84 through Sullivan's Gulch into compact villages around MAX stations, connected by open space, a...
Health ServicesPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Dentists: Dental therapists would offer basic dental care for many Oregonians

Miranda Davis, DDS, MPH, has been a tribal clinic dentist for 15 years and supervises dental therapists in Oregon. Gary Allen, DMD, MS, is vice president of clinical services for Advantage Dental.Too many Oregonians — hundreds of thousands people, or more — don't have access to basic dental care. As Oregon dentists, we understand the effects that has on people's oral health, their overall health, and their daily lives. A bill that has been approved by the Oregon House of Representatives and is now being considered by the Oregon Senate would represent a huge step to combat that problem in...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Oregon AG: Petitioners could eliminate 90-day signature clock

Federal judge to consider constitutionality of deadlines, whether city recorders can grant extensions.A federal judge is considering the constitutionality of Oregon's signature-collection deadlines and whether a city recorder can grant extensions after determining that unusual circumstances like COVID-19 restrictions or wildfires place an undue burden on recall petitioners facing the usual 90-day clock. Petitioners who successfully recalled former Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office in November are challenging the 90-day clock by saying that the Oregon Constitution does not authorize the statutory imposition of a signature-gathering deadline. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's assistants wrote in a reply brief to...
Portland, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Gig workers sue Oregon Employment Department

Lawsuit seeks to compel agency to continue federal benefits or be more specific about denials.Four workers have gone to federal court to compel the Oregon Employment Department to continue to pay federal benefits to self-employed and gig workers — or offer more specific reasons for agency denials based on more detailed proof of employment. The four workers, represented by the Northwest Workers Justice Project, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, May 19, in U.S. District Court in Portland. "The parties made a good faith effort through telephone conferences to resolve the dispute and have been unable to do so," according to the...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

News Briefs - Cleanup a success; apply for Gresham police chief

Wood Village helps dispose of tricky items; applications open Gresham Chief; River video contest extendedWood Village Community Cleanup a major success The volunteers helping at an annual event dedicated to helping Wood Village residents properly dispose of tricky items saw it all. There were mattresses, toilets, carpets, refrigerators, water heaters, bicycles, tires, air conditioners, electronics, scrap metal and more. But instead of being a headache to get rid of, Wood Village residents flocked to the Community Cleanup Day. The event was held Saturday morning, May 22, and in total 127 vehicles dropped off bulky items and furniture. Among...
Oregon StatePosted by
Gresham Outlook

87,000 at risk of utility shut-offs as Oregon ends COVID ban

Oregon Public Utility Commission approves a resumption of power and natural gas disconnections beginning Aug. 1, 2021. Lights out is looming for tens of thousands of Oregonians who are behind on their utility bills. It's been more than a year since the Oregon Public Utility Commission temporarily suspended the state's power and natural gas utilities from shut-offs due to nonpayment — citing the economic uncertainty spurred by the onrush of the novel coronavirus. As recently as April 2021, more than 87,000 electric and gas customers had racked up past-due balances extending more than 90 days — with the...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

East Multnomah County rolls out red carpet for MLB

Proposal pitches ballpark, housing, industry in Rockwood as Major League Baseball eyes move to OregonA Portland developer is swinging for the fences with a proposal that not only sets the stage to entice Major League Baseball to Oregon, but also brings needed housing, industry and parks into Rockwood. Barry Smith, an architect, has drafted plans to create MultCO Baseball Park at Multnomah County's Vance Property, 90 acres between 182nd and 190th Avenues. The county has been soliciting ideas for the site, and Smith's proposal follows a growing belief that Major League baseball could choose to move into Oregon via...
Oregon StatePosted by
Gresham Outlook

'Take your shot Oregon' - Cash prize drawings for vaccinations

State announces $1 million lottery drawing for vaccinated residents and scholarship opportunities for students.Gov. Kate Brown announced cash prize drawings for Oregonians who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement included a $1 million lottery drawing for all Oregonians 18 and older who have gotten at least one dose before June 27. The plan also calls for five $100,000 Oregon College Saving Plan Scholarship winners for youths ages 12 to 17, and each of Oregon's 36 counties will have a $10,000 winner as well. The drawing will take place on Monday, June 28, with winners announced the following week. The...
PoliticsPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Request to delay paid family leave draws criticism

Agency seeks to put off deadlines until 2023, but lawmaker says 'they failed in their duty.'Lawmakers are considering a request from the Employment Department to delay the start of contributions and benefits under Oregon's paid family leave program. House Bill 3398 would reset the start of contributions by employers and employees to a new fund by one year — from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023 — and the start of benefit payments from Jan. 1 to Sept. 1, 2023. But the bill drew resistance from some lawmakers during a House Rules Committee hearing on May 20. The committee...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Retired Clackamas Fire chief hired in Hillsboro

Fred Charlton takes city's division training position, which is currently subject of complaintFred Charlton, who was the chief of the Clackamas Fire District until his May 1 retirement, is Hillsboro Fire's new division chief of training. Charlton's new position in Hillsboro is one subject of a retaliation and discrimination complaint against the city and two other top Hillsboro Fire officials by two current employees, who had applied for the role but weren't hired, according to the complaint. Clackamas Fire's leadership was criticized for its handling of the Riverside Fire last September, which burned nearly 150,000 acres in the Clackamas River...
Oregon StatePosted by
Gresham Outlook

Is health care a right? Oregon voters will decide

Legislature clears ballot measure championed by the late Mitch Greenlick for November 2022 on a party-line House vote.Northwest Portland's Mitch Greenlick may achieve in death what he was unable to do during his 17 years in the Oregon House. A vote in the House cleared the way for Oregon voters to decide in November 2022 whether health care should be considered a right in the Oregon Constitution. The House passed Senate Joint Resolution 12 on a 34-23 vote along party lines on Wednesday, May 19. The resolution does not require the governor's signature. Greenlick, a Portland Democrat, was in his...
Real EstatePosted by
Gresham Outlook

Metro: Affordable housing bond ahead of schedule

More units are being built at less cost to the elected regional government, according to the 2020 Annual Report.More affordable housing is being built at a lower-than-expected cost with Metro's affordable housing bond, the elected regional government said in a report released Thursday, May 20. Metro voters approved the $653 million bond measure at the November 2018 election. According to the Metro Housing Bond 2020 Annual Report, "Metro and partners are more than halfway to achieving the goal of 3,900 units with only one-third of bond funds committed. As of December 2020, there were four projects under construction and...
EnvironmentPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Survey: Oregonians worried about future wildfires

Oregon Values and Beliefs Center says people see wildfires as 'a somewhat or very serious threat'As wildfires seem to grow in number and severity each year, Oregonians are expressing greater concern for how wildfire affects their own lives. A recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found a strong majority of Oregonians see wildfires as "a somewhat or very serious threat" to residents of the state. Respondents described challenges with managing the forests, as well as climate change that is drying out forest areas and making them more susceptible to wildfires. The survey was conducted May 4...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
PoliticsPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Lawmakers continue residential foreclosure ban until end of the year

House sends final version to Gov. Brown for her signature as moratorium was set to expire in late June.Gov. Kate Brown is the final stop for a bill that reinstates a moratorium on Oregon residential foreclosures through June 30, and possibly to the end of this year if she chooses to extend it by executive order. The House gave final approval on Wednesday, May 19, to an amended House Bill 2009 by a 36-20 vote. The Senate approved it on May 17. The bill clarifies that a borrower must give notice to the lender of an inability to pay the...
Oregon StatePosted by
Gresham Outlook

Oregon: Masks not needed where vaccination status checked

The Oregon Health Authority loosens mask restrictions following the CDC announcement last week.The Oregon Health Authority loosened mask restrictions Tuesday, May 18, which included allowing fully vaccinated people to be indoors in most public settings without a face covering. In public settings where vaccination status is checked, masks will not be required, the agency said Tuesday. If there is no vaccination status being checked, however, masks will still be needed. In addition, the health authority said businesses and venue operators can set their own mask policies. Finally, mask requirements no longer apply to anyone who is outdoors, though the health...