The Loveland “All About Art” Summer Art Camp, which is sponsored by the Loveland Elementary PTA, has been holding art camps every summer since 2005, serving Loveland area school children in Kindergarten through 8th grade. Several talented certified art educators with years of classroom teaching experience have helped run this camp over the last 15 years. Art projects and art adventures center on a new theme each year. Our theme this summer is “Spaced Out” and will be taught by art teachers, Jennifer Drydyk, Aly Mardin, and Kim Richardson.