Environment

Partly Cloudy with Isolated Showers Saturday

By Michael Estime
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHang on to an umbrella today. A few spotty showers are in the forecast with highs back in the mid 80s. A few storms are possible Sunday.

AnimalsSeattle Times

Partly cloudy with a chance of cicada pee

Cicadas pee a lot, particularly during warm days. And when thousands of cicadas are perched overhead on tree branches, their pee falls to the ground like a gentle rain shower. Their pee is also called honeydew, and it’s loaded with sugar. It’s slightly sticky and gummy, so it’s wise to wear a hat when walking in the woods this month. But it’s harmless, just like the cicadas that squirt it out.
EnvironmentWALA-TV FOX10

Highs will reach upper 80s, chance for isolated shower

Another warm day lies ahead with highs reaching the upper 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will be expected and there may be an isolated shower somewhere before the day is over so keep a lookout for that. We'll see rain coverage increase by the time we get to...
East Texas, PAKTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: An isolated shower today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy this morning. Rain continues in far northeastern counties, but will come to an end by late morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures warming into the mid 80s this afternoon. One or two isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, but they will be hit or miss. That means parts of East Texas will be dry today. Dry weather continues for all of East Texas tomorrow, but rain chances return on Friday. Friday’s rain will mainly be in the northern half of East Texas, but a complex of thunderstorms that develops Friday evening, will sweep through East Texas late Friday night through Saturday morning and bring more heavy rainfall. This rain looks to end by late Saturday with clearing skies for Sunday and just a few clouds for the Memorial Day holiday.
EnvironmentKVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Warm and partly cloudy, Wednesday

Today will be another dry day so if you need a car wash the next few days will be ideal. The winds will be light in the morning then transition to breezy during the afternoon. Rain chances will return Sunday with temperatures cooling to low to mid-90s through Memorial Day.
Environmentfortwaynesnbc.com

Early showers, then partly cloudy Wednesday

Showers start off Wednesday but skies will clear by the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds is in store for the later half of the day as high temperatures manage to climb into the low 80s. Skies will stay clear overnight, leading to a msotly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.