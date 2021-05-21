newsbreak-logo
Indianapolis, IN

Tracking Anti-Asian Hate

By Vicki Hsieh
ppic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo address devastating levels of anti-Asian sentiment and violence this past year, President Biden signed legislation on Thursday aimed at strengthening law enforcement’s efforts to identify and investigate anti-Asian hate crimes. As Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities continue to confront verbal and physical attacks, including the loss of four Sikh Americans in last month’s shooting in Indianapolis, we spoke with Karthick Ramakrishnan, founder of AAPI Data and adjunct PPIC fellow, about this troubling trend.

www.ppic.org
