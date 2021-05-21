Tracking Anti-Asian Hate

The House is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation intended to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation, known as the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, was introduced by Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York and Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii. It passed the Senate by an overwhelming vote of 94-1 last month. President Joe Biden has voiced his support and once it passes the House, it will be cleared for his signature.