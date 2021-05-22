BAY vs AUG Dream11 Team Prediction Tips for Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga Live Score 22 May

BAY vs AUG Dream11: With the league wrapped up, Bayern Munich now prepares for Hansi Flick’s final game as they welcome Augsburg. They can potentially end the season with a 13-point lead over rivals, RB Leipzig. Bayern played out a poor 2-2 draw against Freiburg but they will hardly be bothered. Augsburg has nothing to play for either with their safety in the Bundesliga confirmed. Even a win won’t take them above their current 12th place spot. However, they can finish as low as 14th with a loss and will not want that when they take on Bayern Munich.