newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

BAY vs AUG Dream11 Team Prediction Tips for Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga Live Score 22 May

indiafantasy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY vs AUG Dream11: With the league wrapped up, Bayern Munich now prepares for Hansi Flick’s final game as they welcome Augsburg. They can potentially end the season with a 13-point lead over rivals, RB Leipzig. Bayern played out a poor 2-2 draw against Freiburg but they will hardly be bothered. Augsburg has nothing to play for either with their safety in the Bundesliga confirmed. Even a win won’t take them above their current 12th place spot. However, they can finish as low as 14th with a loss and will not want that when they take on Bayern Munich.

www.indiafantasy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Kingsley Coman
Person
Leon Goretzka
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
David Alaba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Werder Bremen#The League#Augsburg Bundesliga#Rb Leipzig#Freiburg#Allianz Arena#Munich Bundesliga Table#Wwlwd Augsburg#Bayern Munich Starting Xi#Gk#Gladbach#Differential Pick#German#Bavarians#Bay#Saturday Kick Off#Dlllw Head To Head#Khedira
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
Country
India
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The best goalkeepers in the world right now

What attributes do the best goalkeepers in the world have? The role of goalie ain't what is used to be, with No.1s required to start moves as well as provide the last line of defence in the modern game. It's often said that having a reliable man between the sticks...
Soccer90min.com

Bayern 6-0 Monchengladbach: Player ratings as Die Roten celebrate title win in style

Bayern Munich celebrated winning the Bundesliga title, courtesy of RB Leipzig's failure to beat Borussia Dortmund earlier in the day, in magnificent fashion - thrashing Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0 at the Allianz Arena. Goals from Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski ensured Bayern celebrated their...
Soccer90min.com

Thomas Muller & David Alaba set Bundesliga record with 10th title

Thomas Muller and David Alaba have become the joint most decorated players in Bundesliga history as a result of Bayern Munich’s ninth consecutive title, which is the 10th of their respective careers. Bayern sealed the title before even playing, with Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over RB Leipzig ensuring the leaders...
UEFAfootball-news24.com

Freiburg takes back Bayern on the wire despite Lewandowski’s 40th goal, Frankfurt loses feathers against Schalke

Before closing this Bundesliga season, it was necessary to play the 33rd and penultimate day of the championship. This Saturday afternoon, 14 of the 18 elite teams of German football faced each other in high-stakes matches. Indeed, 4 teams likely to go down in 2. Bundesliga were played from 3:30 pm. At the top of the table, two teams could still believe in Europe. Hertha Berlin, 13th at kick-off, received Cologne, 17th, while Bremen, 15th, moved onto the lawn of Ausburg, 14th. On the European side, Frankfurt, 5th, went to Schalke, 18th and already relegated, and on the other side, Leverkusen, 6th, hosted Union Berlin, 8th.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

‘Incredible’ Lewandowski equals Mueller’s 49-year-old record with 40th goal

Berlin (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old scoring record as the Bayern Munich striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season in a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Saturday. Lewandowski equalled Mueller’s tally, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league fixtures this term. “It’s...
Socceralbuquerqueexpress.com

Lewandowski achieves new feat in Bundesliga

Munich [Germany], May 15 (ANI): Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday matched the record of Gerd Muller by scoring his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season. Lewandowski achieved the feat in the Bundesliga match against Freiburg. As a result of scoring in this match, he has just become the second footballer to score 40 goals in a single season of the competition.
Soccergetindianews.com

BAY vs BER Live Score Spanish Liga ACB Bayern Munich vs ALBA Berlin

Here we are with the tremendous match between “Bayern Munich (BAY)” VS “ALBA Berlin (BER)” on May 16th, 2021. The match will be going to take place at Bayern Munich Vs ALBA Berlin. Teams are going to be lock horns at 6:30 pm. Read all the essential detail about the upcoming face-off below.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Lewandowski's arranged celebration for equalling Muller's record

With his goal against Freiburg, Robert Lewandowski managed to equal the record held by Gerd 'Torpedo' Muller, and his celebration matched the grand occasion. Players held a guard of honour in the middle of the park before the Pole revealed a t-shirt paying homage to the Bayern legend. It was...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

‘Bomber’ Mueller remains legend to Lewandowski and Bayern

Berlin (AFP) – Gerd Mueller remains one of football’s greatest strikers of all time, even after Robert Lewandowski equalled his 49-year-old Bundesliga record of 40 goals in one season, a landmark which many thought would never be matched. Lewandowski wouldn’t have it any other way. “What Gerd Mueller did is...
UEFAUSA Today

Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round on Saturday. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg and the Poland forward matched Gerd...
SoccerSoccerAmerica.com

European races: Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen moves closer to relegation

For the second year in a row, Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen is in danger of relegation. A 2-0 loss at Augsburg dropped Bremen into 16th place with one game to play. How desperate is the situation? On Sunday, Bremen dumped head coach Florian Kohfeldt and replaced him with former Bremen star Thomas Schaaf for the final match of the season against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Five key stats from draw against Freiburg

Bayern Munich earned a point in their final away fixture of the 2020/21 Bundesliga season. The visitors led twice in the match but Freiburg answered with a goal of their own each time Die Roten went ahead. The 2-2 draw was another fine showing from Freiburg who tested Bayern in...
FIFAbesoccer.com

Robert Lewandowski: his goals and records

Robert Lewandowski, who on Saturday equalled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season, is no stranger to reaching and breaching goal-scoring milestones. The 32-year-old has scored over 500 goals for his clubs and country since starting his career in the Polish leagues in 2007/08. We take a look at some of the Poland striker's record-breaking goal feats:
Soccer90min.com

Robert Lewandowski 'considering new challenge' as PSG show interest

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is considering asking to leave the German champions this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain one of many sides keen to offer him a new home. The most prolific striker around these days, Lewandowski bagged his 40th goal of the Bundesliga season in Saturday's 2-2 draw with...