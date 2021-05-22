Blended Releases Lineup for San Diego Edition

The California Roots Music & Arts Festival is excited to announce additions to the line-up. Joining the already exceptional line-up is Stephen Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Protoje Feat Lila Iké and Sevana, Brother Ali, Sa-Roc, Slightly Stoopid, to name a few. The destination festival’s new additions will share the stage with Cali Roots main stays Rebelution, Atmosphere, Chronixx, and Damian Marley and sees debut performances from renown Sean Paul, Ice Cube and Sublime With Rome. Continuing to grow the premier reggae, roots, and hip hop festival, Cali Roots has expanded to four days, officially kicking off on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The new artist announcement and day by day breakdown is listed below with more artists to be announced. Tickets are on sale and slated to go fast, purchase here: https://californiarootsfestival.com.