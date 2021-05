Former Marvin Ridge standout Jake Kuchmaner has had an up-and-down season as a junior for the East Carollina baseball team. In 11 starts this season, Kuchmaner is 2-2 with a 5.69 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 49.0 innings. The left-hander had lost each of his last two starts, including a defeat against Tulane last week that saw him give up six hits and three runs across two innings. Kuchmaner has a career record of 17-4 at ECU.