How technology can help with perinatal depression
(MENAFN - Swissinfo) Those most at risk are women in developing countries, where the rates of perinatal mental disorders are higher, as reported by the WHOExternal link . Perinatal mental illness is therefore a global phenomenon. In early May, the city of Los Angeles introduced a package of laws External link to assist women struggling with depression and other mental problems, as about 80% of new mothers in the city suffer from the 'baby blues' and 20% experience perinatal depression.menafn.com