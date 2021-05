Five rounds to go till the end of the season and Serie A is on fire: 13 teams still playing for a target, the table dramatically reshuffled in the last matchday by the defeats of 2nd and 3rd in the standings, and by the win of Cagliari while none of other 5 relegation competitors did so. The drama of the intersection between the Champions League spots and permanence zone lies exactly in AC Milan vs. Benevento and Napoli vs. Cagliari, while Verona vs. Spezia offers good odds on the away club. Here’s a complete preview, updated soccer odds, and our top betting picks.