newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

'I can't even tell you how much she has helped us': New mum Kate Lawler pens gushing tribute to her doula after struggling with sleepless nights following daughter Noa's birth

By Lydia Spencer-elliott For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She welcomed her a daughter named Noa in February, with her fiancé Martin and has been honest about the highs and lows of being a first-time mum.

And Kate Lawler took to Instagram on Saturday to gush over how her doula, Siobhan Smith, helped her through the first few testing months of motherhood.

A doula is a trained companion, who is not a healthcare professional and who supports another individual through a significant health-related experience, such as childbirth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmGEX_0a8AwKNq00
Helping hand: Kate Lawler took to Instagram on Saturday to gush over how her doula helped her through the first few testing months of motherhood after the birth of baby Noa (pictured) 

The former Big Brother star, 41, said in the emotional post: 'I can't even tell you how much this lovely woman has helped us.'

She continued: '[Siobhan] joined us at a real low, when Noa wouldn’t sleep longer than 45 mins for days on end and everything felt so, so, so hard.

'It wasn’t just being able to sleep at night (tho Kate still had to wake up to express).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGBLY_0a8AwKNq00
'I can’t even tell you how much this lovely woman has helped us': The reality star sang the healthcare professional's praises in a length emotional post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjNdc_0a8AwKNq00
Hard goodbye: Kate revealed it was her last night with Siobhan on Friday after a month of her help and advice 

'It was the hours of advice she gave us to help spot the signs we were missing - for tiredness, hunger, tummy upsets and so on.

'Showing us how to help Noa soothe, how to put her down without disturbing her, all the stuff that as new parents, you haven’t a scooby about.'

Kate's heartfelt appreciation for the healthcare professional was written over Siobhan's own post about her time with the family.

She sweetly wrote: 'As a doula I know when I finish working with a family I have done my job well.

'The families I work with can’t stay in my life forever but they do stay in my heart.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qD0Sq_0a8AwKNq00
'The families I work with can’t stay in my life forever but they do stay in my heart': Siobhan Smith had been hired by the reality star to help sooth Noa to sleep back in April 

Kate hired Siobhan back in April after suffering sleepless nights following the birth of Noa.

The doula's nightly wage was roughly £140 for soothing the infant to sleep, the Mirror reported at the time.

Explaining how the process works, Kate told her followers: 'I'm going to hit the hay soon because our night doula Siobhan is going to be here.

'Every time she comes we promise ourselves we're going to go to bed at 9.30pm and we don't. We go to bed at 11...'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nrv4f_0a8AwKNq00
Knackered:  The helping hand came after Kate and her partner Martin faced their 'hardest day ever' as parents and the reality start admitted everything had 'really got to her'

The helping hand came after Kate and her partner Martin faced their 'hardest day ever' as parents and the reality start admitted everything had 'really got to her'.

The new mother took to Instagram at the end of the day with bleary-eyed snaps, admitting she felt like a 'bad parent' for struggling to get her baby into a routine.

She wrote on her stories: 'Noa is two months old today. It was also one of the hardest days for us so far.

'She cried constantly, hardly slept, feeding was stressful both boob and bottle.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZ1MJ_0a8AwKNq00
Guilt: The new mother has admitted she felt like a 'bad parent' for struggling to get her baby into a routine

She went on: 'Why is it that every time you think you've turned a corner, you have a really bad day? She still smiled at us, made us laugh but also things really got to me today.

'The pressure to have a routine and for her to be sleeping more, it makes me feel like a bad parent because we aren't there yet.'

The former Big Brother star continued: 'Still wishing I found this job easier and felt happier. Thankfully I had the handsome who has sent me to bed and is staying downstairs with her until 2am. I should get some shut eye.

'Big love to all of my fellow new parents out there. If you're smashing it well done, if you're not coping well, stay strong.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YXRE_0a8AwKNq00
'Big love to all of my fellow new parents out there': Kate and Martin recently celebrated baby Noa turning two-months-old but admitted they were still finding parenting tough  
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

176K+
Followers
69K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Lawler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gush#Doula#Motherhood#Sleepless Nights#Childbirth#Back To Sleep#Mirror#Daughter#Bed#Parents#Laugh#Star#Tummy Upsets#Tiredness#Advice#2am#Things#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Weight LossPosted by
Daily Mail

Mel Greig shares her devastation as her beloved godfather dies... before posting a video of him 'fat-shaming' her in tribute saying 'he was the only man allowed to'

Radio host Mel Greig has announced the tragic death of her beloved godfather. On Thursday, the 38-year-old shared a touching video of the late gentleman alongside a statement, where she confirmed he'd passed away 'peacefully' aged 101. 'Today I lost my 101 year old godfather, the only man aside from...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I'm scared to go in!' Kate Ferdinand admits she's 'nervous' to attend her first baby class with son Cree and reveals she skipped the gym after being left 'exhausted' the night before

She's been adjusting to motherhood ever since she welcomed her first child, a boy called Cree, with her husband Rio Ferdinand last December. And Kate Ferdinand admitted on Monday that she was 'nervous' to attend her first baby class with her son as she sat in her car outside, declaring: 'I'm scared to go in!'
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Married presenter Jeni Barnett claims she only wed for her child to be 'legitimate' and felt so 'trapped' she couldn't wear her ring for six months - as she urges wives not to become 'chattels' during GMB debate

Married actress and presenter Jeni Barnett has claimed that marriage is a patriarchal tradition and urged women who do tie the knot to 'remain who you are'. Jeni, 72, from London, who wed actor Jim Bywater 11 years into their relationship, appeared on Good Morning Britain today alongside Debbie McGee to debate whether marriage is inherently sexist.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Sunrise host Natalie Barr reveals she struggled with motherhood when her sons were young and even went back to work early because she 'found it hard to be at home with kids'

Sunrise host Natalie Barr has spoken candidly about struggling with motherhood when her sons, Lachlan and Hunter, were young. The 53-year-old Seven presenter admitted it was extremely difficult to balance her TV career with raising her children. 'I was barely keeping it together. I went back to work in three...
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'Help! I think my mother has got a crush on my boyfriend'

My boyfriend and I got together shortly before the pandemic hit, and consequently saw very little of each other’s families during 2020. Since April this year we have stayed at my parents’ a couple of times (they have a kind of posh shed and garden heaters, so it was all legal!) and I was really taken aback by how flirty my mother was with my boyfriend, fishing for compliments about what she was wearing, saying nice things about him, using him to have a go at my dad when he cleared plates and stuff like that – nothing really overt.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I can't wait to bring him home': Mrs Hinch shares a glimpse of her baby's nursery with white furnishings and animal toys as she awaits the arrival of her second son

Mrs Hinch took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse of her baby's nursery as she counts down to the birth of her second son. The cleaning guru, 30, whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe, is awaiting the arrival of her baby boy with her husband Jamie after revealing earlier this week she'd reached full term in her pregnancy.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Lisa Curry shares heartbreaking post revealing she feels she's been 'tugged from happiness to sadness' as she celebrates her first Mother's Day since the death of daughter Jaimi

Lisa Curry celebrated her first Mother's Day since the death of her daughter Jaimi in September, on Sunday. Posting a series of photos featuring her surviving children - son Jett and daughter Morgan, as well as her grandchildren - to Instagram, the 58-year-old shared both her her happiness and heartache.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Anna Faris confesses she 'couldn't stop searching for answers' after her son Jack's premature birth: 'My mind would constantly return to the why'

Anna Faris has been using her platform as a celebrity to help raise awareness about premature babies and children in need of specialized care. And on Thursday the actress spoke candidly about her experience, both before and after, delivering her son Jack, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt, seven weeks before his due date back.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Annoyed' mother reveals she's 'jealous and upset' people say seven-week-old daughter is the 'double' of her dad - but others insist she's being 'irrational' and that 'it's really not important'

A mother has asked whether she's unreasonable for feeling 'jealous and upset' that loved ones have said her daughter looks 'the double' of her dad, rather than her. Taking to Mumsnet, the anonymous woman, believed to be from the UK, admitted she's 'really annoyed' by family and friends commenting that her first child, seven weeks, 'looks just like' her partner and 'has done since she was born.'