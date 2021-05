I have often referred to the spring graduation ceremony as our “Super Bowl.” It is the main event that transpires after thirteen years of education filled with adversity and celebration as our youth make the difficult transition to adulthood. Thirteen years is a long time considering many youth struggle to wait thirteen seconds. In a society so focused on “immediate gratification,” it is easy to lose sight of the ultimate goal. The educational and often over-looked social tribulations students experience in school help to guide them on their next journey. Our leaders of tomorrow will be required to work together more than ever before to solve the complex problems in this ever-changing society. Yes, graduation is a celebration, but it should also remind us that most of life’s best accomplishments take years to achieve and are filled with some hardships.