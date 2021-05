Angry locals in an impoverished Mexican town were caught on video putting a noose around a mayoral candidate’s neck because he didn’t keep his past campaign promises. Juan Camacho Velasco, a former rep for the southern state of Chiapas, was suddenly ambushed in the town of Los Llanos on May 16 and held hostage for about eight hours by fed-up members of the indigenous Tzotzil, the Mexico Daily News reported.