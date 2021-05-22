newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

Doreen: Summer should really be a celebration in Midland

By Stewart Doreen
theintelligencer.com
 6 days ago

Midland is opening back up, and it feels great. Graduations are taking place, celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2021. Community celebrations are back on the calendar. From Celebration of the Arts to the Mex-Tex Family Fiesta to the Star-Spangled Salute, Midlanders will have the opportunities to come together and take part in activities that we probably took for granted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.theintelligencer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
City
Midland, TX
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Summer School#Home School#School History#Mex#Fiesta#Summer Mummers#Covid#Midland Memorial Hospital#Pioneer#Eog#Midland Classical Academy#Knights#Uil#Midland High#Midland Isd#Community Celebrations#Graduations#Happy Graduation#Churches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

MISD: Youngest students show double-digit percentage growth

Midland ISD kindergarten and first-grade students showed double-digit percentage growth this year, according to results that will be presented to the school board Monday evening. The district reported in agenda documents that 50 percent of students in kindergarten began the 2020-21 school year reading on or above grade level. By...
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Pioneer donations to MISD foundation top $250,000

Pioneer Natural Resources donated $250,000 and 15 laptop computers to the Midland ISD Education Foundation, according to information from the district. Midland ISD agenda packet documents show that the Education Foundation received the following donations from Pioneer:. $200,000 was given to help support the students of Early College High School....
Midland, TXPosted by
Odessa American

GOOD NEWS: Pinning Ceremony

On May 5, During National Nurses Week, Midland College recognized 16 graduating Associate Degree Nursing students during a pinning and candle lighting ceremony at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center. “All of these students are commended for their dedication and perseverance,” Carmen Edwards, MC dean of Health Sciences, said. “They will make a positive impact on healthcare and the lives of their patients.” According to Edwards, the students are well prepared to pass the National Council Licensure Exam to become registered nurses and provide healthcare to citizens throughout West Texas. MC Spring 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates are Diana Ahlstrand, Cambri Armes, Lina Briones, Heather Cuthrell, Chastin Ellison, Isabel Flores, Gabrielle Garza, Holli McCreight, Nicole Milefsky, Hannah Payne, Martin Ramos, Crystal Rodriguez, Olajumobi Sadiku, Ayisat Salawu-Billings, Jamie Spencer and Katrina Walker. “We are extremely proud of our graduates,” Dian White, Associate Degree Nursing program chair, said. “Each Midland College graduate set a goal, worked hard, succeeded and is now prepared to enter a rewarding career as a professional nurse.” During Wednesday evening’s ceremony, MC Associate Degree Nursing faculty presented Diana Ahlstrand, Crystal Rodriguez and Kristina Walker with the Wallace W. and Kathleen Irwin Nursing Scholarship Award for maintaining the highest GPAs in the class.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Midland, TXPosted by
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to resume roadwork on Thomason Drive

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will resume its project on Thomason Drive starting May 17. The project will be between Illinois Ave/Beal Parkway to BI-20/Wall Street. This includes repaving roadways, rebuilding the drainage crossing locations in concreate and other pedestrian improvements. There was some acceleration of this project...
Posted by
Tom Handy

Key Reasons Dallas Students Take the STAAR Test

Student studying for STAAR examImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. Students in Dallas take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exam. Most but not all students will take the STAAR exam this year.
Midland, TXPosted by
B93

Habitat For Humanity’s ReStore In Midland In Need Of Donations

I have to say up until recently, I had never heard of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. A friend says she has visited the ReStore before and paid a very reasonable amount of money for household items to remodel her home. I listened intently wanting to know more about this 'ReStore,' it sounds great!
Midland, TXcbs7.com

True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church brisket cook-off raises money for youth trip

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church in Midland turned up the heat for a friendly barbecue competition, and it was all for a good cause. Sunday, was the first time the church has held an event of this magnitude, and hundreds of people came out to enjoy brisket, fellowship, and fun. The cook-off had several activities for children to enjoy as well as a cornhole tournament.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Photos: ECHS graduation ceremony

Early College High School students had their graduation ceremony Friday at the Midland College Chap Center. Here are a few facts about the ECHS Class of 2021:. — This year's graduating class totaled 79 students. — 100% of ECHS seniors were accepted into a college or university. — 75% of...
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Permian Basin Gives to take place Tuesday

Permian Basin Gives takes place Tuesday, and officials are hoping to again raise more than $2 million for nonprofits around Midland and the region. Last summer, Midland organizers held Permian Basin Gives for the first time and raised $2.578 million for 101 nonprofits and other organizations. Not only did Permian Basin Gives surpass its goal by more than 54 percent, but it put itself on Midland’s philanthropic calendar and gave nonprofits another avenue to reach donors, even during the most difficult times.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Community events roundup for May 15

The Gathering Church and the Permian Basin Oil & Energy Ministry are hosting a pop-up food distribution event Saturday at The Gathering Church in Midland, (3303 West Illinois Ave., No. 2. Families experiencing hardship are welcome to come and receive free food, baby care supplies and other items for their...