Council passes ordinance to allow buffer zone at abortion clinic

The ordinance passed in a close 14-11 vote with four Metro Council Democrats joining all seven Republicans in voting no. "We had hoped that the hearts and intellects of the members who express concern for safety would show true concern for vulnerable women about to make a decision that will affect them throughout their lives," said Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life. "To quote Mother Theresa, 'Abortion is a crime that not only kills the child but also the conscience of all involved.'"