Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Crash- Smyrna

Viola- Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred early this morning on South Main Street, Viola. On May 16, 2021, at approximately 5:57 a.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on South Main Street, at a high rate of speed, approaching E. Evans Road. For unknown reasons, the Camaro exited the east edge of the roadway, traveled a short distance, then overcorrected to the left, turning back into the northbound than southbound lanes. The 17-year-old female operator of Magnolia then overcorrected to the right and exited the east edge of the roadway, traveled a short distance, and struck the front porch of a residence on South Main Street, with the right front corner of the Camaro. The vehicle exited the porch and continued to travel north into the front yard of another residence on South Main Street, and came to an uncontrolled stop facing west.