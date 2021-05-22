newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

*Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Crash- Smyrna

dsp.delaware.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmyrna – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:38 p.m., this afternoon, May 22, 2021, in the 600 block of Ryan Road. As a result of the crash, Ryan Road is closed between Sunnyside Road and Brenford Road. Motorists...

dsp.delaware.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Traffic
State
Delaware State
Smyrna, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware State Police#Traffic Accident#Traffic Police#Road Traffic#Traffic Advisory#Crash#Motorists#Sunnyside Road#Ryan Road#Brenford Road#Alternate Routes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Travel
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Delaware Statefirststateupdate.com

Trooper Injured In Crash Over The Weekend, Woman Charged With DUI

Wilmington- The Delaware State Police (DSP) arrested a woman for DUI after she was involved in a crash with a state police vehicle over the weekend. DSP Public Information Officer, Corporal/1 Jason Hatchell said the incident occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 4:30 a.m., when Troopers were dispatched to southbound I-95 in the area of Beech Street to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the roadway. Troopers located the vehicle and were attempting to remove the traffic hazard.
Delaware Statedsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Motor Vehicle Collision- Viola

Viola- Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred early this morning on South Main Street, Viola. On May 16, 2021, at approximately 5:57 a.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on South Main Street, at a high rate of speed, approaching E. Evans Road. For unknown reasons, the Camaro exited the east edge of the roadway, traveled a short distance, then overcorrected to the left, turning back into the northbound than southbound lanes. The 17-year-old female operator of Magnolia then overcorrected to the right and exited the east edge of the roadway, traveled a short distance, and struck the front porch of a residence on South Main Street, with the right front corner of the Camaro. The vehicle exited the porch and continued to travel north into the front yard of another residence on South Main Street, and came to an uncontrolled stop facing west.
Delaware StateMiddletown Press

Police: Woman charged with DUI after crash with police SUV

WILMINGTON, Del (AP) — A Newark woman is facing drunken driving charges after Delaware State Police said she crashed into a police SUV stopped along Interstate 95. Police said in a news release that troopers were called early Sunday to southbound I-95 in the Wilmington area to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the roadway. While troopers tried to remove the traffic hazard, a trooper positioned a patrol SUV in the right lane with emergency lights activated to warn approaching motorists.
Delaware StateWDEL 1150AM

Newark woman charged with rear-ending police vehicle on I95 while drunk

A 24-year-old Newark woman was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a Delaware State Police vehicle, authorities said Monday. According to Delaware State Police, troopers responding to a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the roadway along I-95 in the area of Beech Street in Wilmington were attempting to move the hazard out of the roadway when the vehicle they were using to block traffic from interfering with their efforts was struck by Chezkera Wilson operating a 2016 Chevy Malibu.
Delaware StateNBC Philadelphia

Truck Crash Closes Portion of I-95 in Delaware

A truck crash shut down a portion of I-95 in Delaware Sunday night. The crash occurred on I-95 in New Castle County at 8:22 p.m. I-95 is currently closed between the I-95/495 southern split and Marsh Road (Exit 9). Officials have not yet revealed whether or not anyone was seriously...
Delaware StateWMDT.com

Police investigate shooting of a Delaware man

CECIL COUNTY, Md.– Maryland State Police are searching for a suspect as they continue their investigation into the murder of a Delaware man who was shot Saturday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. troopers responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Willow Court in Elkton. Troopers found the...
Delaware StateWMDT.com

Car catches fire and leaves one dead

VIOLA, Del.– Delaware state police is investigating a fatal car crash that happened early Sunday morning. Police say around 6 a.m. a 2013 Camaro was traveling north on South Main street at a high rate of speed. The Camaro then left the roadway- went a short distance and then turned...
Delaware StateMiddletown Press

Woman dead after apparent robbery at Delaware store

ELSMERE, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating after a 28-year-old woman was found dead inside a cellphone store after an apparent robbery. Elsmere Police Chief Laura Giles said officers responded to a call for a burglary at a Metro by T-Mobile store and when they arrived Saturday they found the cash drawer empty and the woman's body in the basement, The News Journal reported.
Delaware Statefirststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Driver Killed In Tragic Accident On Kirkwood Highway Friday

Wilmington- Delaware State Police has identified the victim that died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on May 14, 2021, as 87-year-old Helen E. Ogonowski of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Wilmington- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning on westbound Kirkwood Highway (SR2)...
Delaware StateWMDT.com

Early morning car crash leaves one dead in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del.– Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning. Police say around 10:20 a.m. a black BMW was going west on Kirkwood Highway when a white Buick crashed into it while turning out of a gas station. Troopers say they’re not sure why the...
Delaware Statedsp.delaware.gov

Gold Alert Issued for Dover Man- Dover

Dover- Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for Wright E. Robinson, 60, of Dover. Robinson was last seen on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the Dover area. Attempts to locate Robinson have resulted in negative results and there is a true concern for his safety and well-being.
Delaware StateMiddletown Press

Police: Customer in Delaware barbershop fatally shot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating after an assailant fatally shot a customer inside a Dover barbershop Friday. The agency said in a news release Saturday morning that troopers responded to Uplift Barber Shop for a reported shooting around 5:45 p.m. Friday. An investigation determined a 23-year-old...
Delaware Statebaytobaynews.com

Two residents displaced after Smyrna fire

SMYRNA - Two Smyrna residents were displaced after an accidental residential fire Friday night, authorities said. According to Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal spokesman Michael G. Chionchio, a female resident was in stable condition after being transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus for smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross was dispatched to provide emergency assistance for the residents.
Delaware Statefirststateupdate.com

Man Gunned Down Inside Dover Barber Shop Friday

Dover- Delaware State Police is conducting a homicide investigation that occurred Friday night in the Rodney Village area, according to Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Heather Pepper. Pepper said on Friday, May 15, 2021, at 5:42 p.m., troopers responded to Uplift Barber Shop located at 1534 Governors Avenue for a...