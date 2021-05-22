newsbreak-logo
Movies

Highest-Rated American Movies of the 2010s

By Josie Green
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2010s were a pivotal decade for cinema. The expansion of Netflix’s streaming service to Apple devices in 2010 forever changed the way we view movies. Since then, streaming companies have moved to the forefront of movie production, funding and releasing original films directly to their audiences. In addition to the streaming takeover, the 2010s may also be remembered for the prominence of Disney, which distributed eight of the ten highest grossing movies of the decade, including “Avengers: Endgame,” one of the biggest box office hits since 2000. 24/7 Tempo has compiled the best movies you’ll remember if you grew up in the 2010s -- most of which are available to stream. A third of them are animated, with many of those grossing well over $100 million each. Disney, which owns Pixar, is responsible for five of those animated features. Its acquisition of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilms (“Star Wars,” etc.) has helped Disney remain one of the 50 most valuable brands in the world. Whether animated or live action, many of the best films of the 2010s are odes to the underdog, highlighting the struggles of people going against the grain, facing great adversity, or overcoming personal hurdles.

