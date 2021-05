Fans watching the 2021 Giro d’Italia from home missed much of what happened on stage 16 due to tricky weather conditions in the Dolomites, and only in the aftermath of the stage are we seeing all of the action from a tough day on the bike. Egan Bernal took the stage victory, and as we know now that Italian broadcaster RAI has uploaded a full replay of the day’s racing, he did it after being cheered on (we assume that’s what they were doing) by some particularly enthusiastic spectators.