It was considered the ‘wedding of the century’ and ‘the last great state event of the 20th century’ where a fresh-faced 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer would become the Princess of Wales, marrying the heir-apparent, 32-year-old Prince Charles. The couple chose to have five bridesmaids to accompany Diana down the aisle, made up of mostly children, something both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex later chose to adopt on their subsequent weddings days.