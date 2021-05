The Generals baseball team has won 3 in a row and 4 out of their last 5 games including the best win of the season against a really good Perry County Central team (one of the best teams in the 14th region). Offensively the Generals are really starting to look good scoring a lot of runs while limiting the defensive errors and mental mistakes. The Generals have been getting solid pitching performances as of late as well with Zander Elam throwing a shutout against a tough Bell County team this past week.