newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

Man shot, arrested after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, police say

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odINq_0a8AvGt900

OLYMPIA, Wash. — An Olympia man was shot and later arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home armed with a pipe Saturday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thurston County deputies responded around 12:45 a.m. to a shooting in the 5900 block of Cooper Estates Lane NW.

A 32-year-old man allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home armed with a metal pipe, police said. The woman’s kids and boyfriend were home at the time.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Police say the suspect threatened the boyfriend with the pipe. The boyfriend was armed with a semi-automatic pistol that he fired at the suspect at least twice, according to a release from the department.

The suspect fled the house in his car. Around 1 a.m., he called dispatch asking for medical help for his gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and then transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where he is being guarded.

The suspect was arrested for investigation of burglary, first-degree domestic violence, first-degree assault and felony harassment. He will later be transferred to Thurston County Jail.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
32K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Olympia, WA
City
Home, WA
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#St Peter#Armed Police#County Police#Police Violence#County Sheriff#Cooper Estates Lane Nw#Kiro 7#Harborview Medical Center#Man#Suspect#Burglary#Thurston County Deputies#Thurston County Jail#Investigation#Wash#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Sammamish, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Squatters take over multimillion-dollar Sammamish home, police say hands are tied

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A multimillion-dollar home in Sammamish is at the center of an ongoing investigation, as squatters continue to break in and make the home their own. “The amount of guns, drugs, etcetera that were confiscated out of that place are not for personal use or for any good reason,” Sammamish Police Chief Dan Pingrey said. “I totally recognize how frustrating it is for the neighborhood and it’s just as frustrating for us to be honest with you.”
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle man convicted of gun and drug crimes

SEATTLE — The first federal criminal trial since COVID-19 court restrictions were put in place resulted in the conviction of Clyde McKnight, 51, of Seattle for various drug and gun crimes on Friday. The conviction resulted from a 6-month investigation by the Seattle police department and the Drug Enforcement Agency...
Eureka, MOPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car crashes through home’s roof

EUREKA, Mo. — It wasn’t a nightmare. It really happened. A sleeping homeowner in Missouri was awakened by a car crashing through their home’s roof, landing feet from their bed. Eureka Fire Department Deputy Chief William Stamberger told KTVI two teens were leaving a graduation party when their car went...
Olympian

1 man shot during argument in Martin Way parking lot, Olympia police say

One man was shot during an argument in a Martin Way parking lot early Monday morning, Olympia police say. The victim, whose injury was not considered life-threatening, was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, Lt. Paul Lower said. A preliminary investigation shows that about 2:15 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched...
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Thurston County, WAChronicle

Court Denies Bail for Second Person Accused of Murdering Chehalis Man in Thurston County

A Thurston County Superior Court commissioner has denied bail to a 35-year-old Olympia man accused of murdering a Chehalis man whose body was found in a ditch on April 25. Lorenzo Ramirez, a U.S. Army veteran, is the second person to be arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and one of four people arrested in connection with the death of Jose Luis Alejo-Tamayo, 37. Deputies arrested Ramirez on Monday and he made his preliminary appearance in court on Tuesday.
Thurston County, WAKOMO News

Thurston Co. felon sentenced for possessing dozens of firearms, meth

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Thurston County man was sentenced in federal court to almost five years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and trafficking meth. Daniel Ague Masters was prohibited from having firearms because of a felony conviction. But officials found two dozen guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his underground bunker and garage in Rainer.
Thurston County, WAChronicle

Thurston County Jury Finds Man Guilty in 2018 Murder Case

A Thurston County Superior Court jury has found Shane Brewer, 35, guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery just over a year after another jury could not. Prosecutors accused Brewer of killing Loren VerValen, 45, at his home off Old Highway 99 on Dec. 22, 2018 and of burglarizing a Big 5 sporting goods store in Olympia the day before. The verdicts delivered Thursday came after a mistrial in March 2020 and lengthy delays in a retrial due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yelm, WAChronicle

Yelm Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Trafficking, Gun Possession

A 51-year-old Yelm man has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing guns, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Ague Masters kept a “substantial arsenal” in both an underground bunker and in a garage in Rainier. At his...