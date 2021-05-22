Man shot, arrested after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, police say

OLYMPIA, Wash. — An Olympia man was shot and later arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home armed with a pipe Saturday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thurston County deputies responded around 12:45 a.m. to a shooting in the 5900 block of Cooper Estates Lane NW.

A 32-year-old man allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home armed with a metal pipe, police said. The woman’s kids and boyfriend were home at the time.

Police say the suspect threatened the boyfriend with the pipe. The boyfriend was armed with a semi-automatic pistol that he fired at the suspect at least twice, according to a release from the department.

The suspect fled the house in his car. Around 1 a.m., he called dispatch asking for medical help for his gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and then transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where he is being guarded.

The suspect was arrested for investigation of burglary, first-degree domestic violence, first-degree assault and felony harassment. He will later be transferred to Thurston County Jail.