Hobbies

Driftwood Outdoors: Prime time for smallmouth bass fishing in rivers

Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I could only catch one more fish in my life, I’d want it to be a smallmouth bass. Pound for pound, smallmouth fight harder than any other fish I’ve ever tangled with, and they live in some of the prettiest waters to explore. Across the Midwest, smallmouth action is on fire.

