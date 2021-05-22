Driftwood Outdoors: Prime time for smallmouth bass fishing in rivers

June is right around the corner, and for me that means bass fishing, specifically smallmouth bass in the Allegheny River. I remember a few years ago, on an early Sunday morning in the middle of June, I got up off the front porch deck at camp in Warren County, where Donna Rae and I had slumbered through the cool spring night. I gathered up my spinning rig and lure box and ambled down the hill toward the Allegheny. Mists rose like sylvan nymphs above the currents, and the early golden sun was just starting to bronze the hillside forest across the river. Four common mergansers sped upstream just above the surface, their long bills straining in the wind, their red-brown crests sparkling in the sunshine. I hiked downhill and felt myself straining, too, eager to toss a line into the clean, cold waters of the river.