William Reportedly ‘Can’t Comprehend’ Why Harry Keeps Throwing the Royal Family ‘Under the Bus’

Prince William and Prince Harry have a complicated relationship, to say the least. The brothers haven’t been on good terms for years and it’s only getting worse. Harry and Meghan Markle showed in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that they’re not going to stay silent about the treatment they received from the royal family. Harry is opening up even more in his new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, and his family is not pleased.