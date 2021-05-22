newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

William Reportedly ‘Can’t Comprehend’ Why Harry Keeps Throwing the Royal Family ‘Under the Bus’

By Paulina Jayne Isaac
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William and Prince Harry have a complicated relationship, to say the least. The brothers haven’t been on good terms for years and it’s only getting worse. Harry and Meghan Markle showed in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that they’re not going to stay silent about the treatment they received from the royal family. Harry is opening up even more in his new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, and his family is not pleased.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Royal Institution#British Royal Family#Uk#Bus#Men S Health#Bus#Silence#Trauma#Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Meghan Markle bullying accuser exits William and Kate’s foundation

The aide who accused Meghan Markle of bullying staffers is stepping down from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation. Jason Knauf, who is a Texas native, is exiting because of a “planned international relocation,” and will stay on the job until the end of year, the foundation announced in a press release on Wednesday.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

New photos of Archie show which parent he resembles the most

We know there is some strong DNA in royal family gene pool, with each generation bearing strong resemblances to their relatives above. And while the Sussexes may now have departed from working royal duties, it's no different for them. New footage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two-year-old son Archie shows him looking very like his mother in an old photo from the archives.
WorldPosted by
People

Prince Charles Trades His Suit for Muddy Clothes as He Works on the Queen's Sandringham Estate

Prince Charles takes a hands-on approach when it comes to turning Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate into a "fully organic operation." The 72-year-old royal spoke to Country Life magazine about running operations on the country home in Norfolk where the royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas — a role he took over from his father, Prince Philip, in 2017 — in an organic way.
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Prince William And Prince Harry Are STILL Not Talking To Each Other After Meghan’s Bombshell About the British Royal Family On Oprah

Don’t be fooled, royal fans. That small talk between Prince William and Prince Harry during Prince Philip’s funeral last month was exactly that and nothing else. There’s a new report that says royal brother Prince William and Prince Harry are still not talking to one another, even though they looked like they were putting on a united front at Prince Philip’s funeral last month. Here’s what you need to know.
EntertainmentHello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan's waxworks find new home after couple quit royal life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's waxworks at Madame Tussauds London have been moved to a new area of the museum, following Harry and Meghan's departure from royal life. The wax figures were removed from the royal family section last year when the Sussexes announced their decision to step back, but they've now been relocated to the Awards Party zone alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and the Beckhams, to "reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood".
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Plans To Break The Cycle He Was Born Into

British Royal family news Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wants to raise his 2-year-old son Archie differently from how his father, Prince Charles, raised him. The Duke of Sussex, 36, revealed in an interview that his life as a prince was miserable and he had wished he wasn’t a prince in his 20s. Now as a father himself, he wants to protect his children from the same sad existence that he faced growing up.