Long-suffering Knicks fans ride wild superstitions into NBA playoffs

JJ opens with the Knicks’ tough overtime loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night and lays out what needs to happen for New York to get in the 4-5 matchup before talking about the Yankees’ win over the Rays (1:01). Then, he chats with former MLB player and current SNY Mets analyst Todd Zeile about the team’s solid start, their lack of hitting, Lindor’s early struggles, and whether deGrom is the most dominant pitcher since Pedro Martinez (14:12). Next, JJ talks about the Nets’ win over the Bulls and reacts to a couple voicemails (37:03). Finally, he closes it out with the founder of Spread Investor, James Alberino, to discuss the Knicks’ odds come playoff time and how to bet the NBA playoffs (50:15).